AltiGen Named a 30 Fastest Growing Microsoft Solution Provider for its fully managed Unified Communications services

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- AltiGen Communications (OTCQX: ATGN) has been named by Silicon Review a "30 Fastest Growing Microsoft Solution Provider" for 2016. The Silicon Review, highly regarded and known worldwide as a trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals, gives this distinction annually to 30 companies that are at the forefront of providing unique and innovative Microsoft solutions, impacting the marketplace. Jeremiah Fleming, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of AltiGen, states, "We are honored to have received this recognition. I am most grateful to our clients' confidence they have in us to serve their evolving communication needs."

According to Silicon Review, "AltiGen has evolved to become a complete cloud communications solutions provider. By integrating its IP PBX and contact center solutions with Microsoft's Skype for Business and Office 365 AltiGen is now able to uniquely deliver a comprehensive suite of enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions as a fully managed cloud service. It also offers its customers the option to use AltiGen's SIP trunks or use their own service provider, which is particularly beneficial to customers who cannot or do not wish to change service providers."

"Our all-software solution offers businesses the flexibility to deploy on-premises, in the Cloud, or in a hybrid environment," continues Fleming. The biggest challenge AltiGen has faced is "cutting through the clutter" in terms of the sheer number of competitors in the UCaaS space. And while other organizations increasingly find themselves in the position of having to compete with Microsoft's Skype for Business and Office 365 Cloud PBX, AltiGen has been able to fully leverage those technologies to deliver a complete, integrated solution to its customers. Specifically, AltiGen's ,, , and solutions were recognized for their ability to easily and cost effectively deliver Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

Read the entire Silicon Review Article at

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365. With thousands of customers around the world, AltiGen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. AltiGen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit the web site at .

Copyright 2013 AltiGen Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. Product names, logos, brands, and other trademarks featured or referred to within this press release are the property of their respective trademark holders.

The Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the Company's views of future events and financial performances, current expectations, beliefs, plans and assumptions, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements regarding the continued effectiveness of our Hosted unified communications solutions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks related to AltiGen's limited operating history. Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQX over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





More information:

http://www.altigen.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 11:05

Language: English

News-ID 511034

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AltiGen Communications, Inc.

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease