Nemaska Lithium Added to Solactive Global Lithium Index and Global X Lithium ETF

(firmenpresse) - QUEBEC, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) is pleased to announce that it has been included in the Solactive Global Lithium Index which is tracked by the Global X Lithium ETF. The Solactive Global Lithium Index tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid listed companies active in exploration and/or mining of lithium or the production of lithium batteries. The index is calculated as a total return index in USD and is readjusted once a year. Global X Funds is a New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds. The Global X Lithium ETF invests in the full lithium cycle, from mining and refining the metal, through battery production and gives investors access to the complete lithium value chain. For more information on the Global X Lithium Fund please visit .

Nemaska Lithium's President and CEO Guy Bourassa commented "I am very pleased that the Corporation was added to the Solactive Global Lithium Index and thereby the Global X Lithium ETF. When our annual production of 28,000t of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) begins to come on stream in 2018, Nemaska Lithium will be amongst a small and select group of companies globally that will supply lithium salts to the rapidly growing lithium ion battery market. Inclusion in the ETF ranks us with other major lithium producers and is indicative of our status as an active company in the lithium sector."

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium intends to become a lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds three granted patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for preparing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, (i) the Corporation's eventual LCE production coming on stream in 2018 and reaching 28,000t annually, and (ii) the Corporation's presence amongst a select group of lithium salts suppliers,, constitute ''forward-looking information'' or ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Further information regarding Nemaska Lithium is available in the SEDAR database () and on the Corporation's website at: .

