Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLF), "The Marijuana Legalization Company," Says Now Is Not The Time For Fear And Loathing In The Marijuana Legalization Movement

FRLF CEO states, "Marijuana Legalization Was the Only Clear Winner in Elections. Time for Vigilance & Courage Not Paranoia & Defeatism."

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Clifford J. Perry and Richard Cowan Co-Founders of Freedom Leaf, Inc., "The Marijuana Legalization Company" (OTC PINK: FRLF), issued a statement today reminding everyone that Marijuana Legalization was the only clear winner in the November elections, and we beat the Drug Warriors in every state except one out of the eight that passed legislation. (In Arizona, we lost with 46.68%, where President Elect Trump won with 49.5%.)

Clifford Perry, Freedom Leaf CEO, noted that many of the states where the people voted for marijuana reform (in 2016 or before) also have Republican Senators: Alaska (2), Arkansas (2), Colorado (1), Florida (1), where Marco Rubio won reelection with 51.9% and medical marijuana got 71.32%, Maine (1), Montana (1), Nevada (1), North Dakota (1). "Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., allow marijuana for medical or recreational purposes. Will they represent their voters or the DEA?" stated Perry.

Moreover, on October 19, Gallup reported that 60% of Americans now support marijuana legalization, whereas President Elect Trump got less than 48% of the popular vote. Nonetheless, there has been a rash of alarmist articles about how the Trump administration might somehow block the clear will of the people.

Mr. Perry also noted that "Freedom Leaf is not directly involved with cultivation or sale of the plant, but we are 'The Marijuana Legalization Company,' and we are here 'for the duration' as they used to say in another war."

, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTC PINK: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is the leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

's flagship publication is . The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry. Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

