IDT to Exhibit Latest Sensing, Wireless Power and Automotive Product Innovations at CES 2017

The Semiconductor Company Will Showcase its Growing Portfolio of Environmental Sensors, Automotive Solutions, and Groundbreaking Technology Enabling Wireless Charging

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced it will showcase its pioneering sensing and wireless power technology at CES 2017 next month in Las Vegas. The company will demonstrate products ideal for automotive and mobile end products. The show runs Jan. 5-8, and IDT will be located on the exhibition floor at booth 40736. Attendees can also request a private meeting to discuss IDT technology in its separate conference space by completing this at .

The sensor demonstrations will include applications featuring ultra-compact devices that sense a broad array of environmental conditions, from gasses to ultraviolet rays. Among the products to be highlighted is the IDT® ZMOD3250, a miniscule but highly sensitive gas sensor that can selectively identify several volatile organic compounds, including formaldehyde and ethanol. With dimensions of 3.0 mm x 3.0 mm x 0.7 mm, the device was a finalist in last month's MEMS & Sensors Technology Showcase at MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress(SM) 2016.

The wireless power demonstrations will showcase the latest in IDT's evolution of market-leading products to enable wire-free charging, including a new turnkey reference design kit that simplifies the integration of wireless power into electronic products. The company also will feature an in-car wireless kit, and demonstrate its wireless by using a smartphone to wirelessly charge a smartwatch.

"Innovation is the name of the game at CES, and our team is excited about the truly innovative technologies IDT will showcase next month in Las Vegas," said Daniel Aitken, IDT's senior director of Corporate Marketing and Communications. "Our sensing and wireless power technology is being designed into a broad set of automotive and mobile applications, and we look forward to discussing the differentiation these devices offer."

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at . Follow IDT on , , , YouTube and Google+.

© 2016, IDT. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

