Drug Testing For Employment: New On-Site Drug Screening Programs for Lebanon, IN

Blackbird Clinical Services has defied convention in the drug testing for employment market with the release of its new Individual and Corporate Drug Testing services. Further information can be found at http://www.blackbirdclinicalsvs.com/drug-testing/

(firmenpresse) - Earlier today, Blackbird Clinical Services announced the beginning of its new [Individual and Corporate Drug Testing service](http://www.blackbirdclinicalsvs.com/drug-screens/), which has been in development over the last few months. The main aim is to provide peace of mind for employers. With employment rates running low there has been an increase in the number of potential employees attempting to cheat on drug tests to gain employment. When these individuals are caught attempting to cheat and they do not gain employment at a facility that drug screens, they move on to employment opportunities that do not drug screen. More and more facilities can not afford to NOT drug test due to increased costs in absenteeism, work-comp claims and turn over. Blackbird Clinical Services provides assurance for companies, through confidential, certified drugs of abuse testing for employment. ... but it does so, with a difference.



To learn more about drug screening services provided by Blackbird Clinical Services click here: http://www.blackbirdclinicalsvs.com/drug-screens/



Kimi Hathaway, Owner/President at Blackbird Clinical Services, says: "Blackbird Clinical wanted to try something new with the Individual and Corporate Drug Testing Services. Anyone familiar with drug testing for the employment market will probably have noticed how everyone else seems to charge an excessive amount for on-site services. This is a problem because this prevents many businesses from having the proper screening they need for their employees."



So as a welcome breath of fresh air, Blackbird Clinical Services will instead provide an affordable alternative that also provides peace of mind and confidence for the employer during the hiring process. Blackbird Clinical Services chose to make this move because it is believed an affordable alternative will allow more businesses the opportunity to both pre-screen for employment and randomly test to ensure a safe work environment.





Kimi Hathaway also said "Blackbird Clinical wanted to give our customers more confidence. With the new Individual and Corporate Drug Testing Services service, they have a fresh new possibility. Employers will feel confident when using the service. Trying something new is always a risk, but it's a risk worth taking. Blackbird Clinical's collectors are all DATIA (Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association) certified ensuring the most professional and confidential service. In addition to DATIA certification, extensive in-house training on how to handle substitution and adulteration situations in a professional manner so there are no incidents of ÂÂletting things slideÂÂ to avoid confrontation. Unlike Occupational Health clinics, the main service is drug testing, which allows Blackbird Clinical to concentrate on providing the most affordable and comprehensive programs available. As an Indiana State certified women owned small business, flexibility for our clients is achievable. Programs can be specifically created for any facility as opposed to making an employer conform to a cookie cutter program. If a facility provides products or services to the State of Indiana, the WBE certification can help attain State contracts for using the services provided by Blackbird Clinical Services. Lastly, several programs have hidden up charges for confirmation testing and on-site collection. With Blackbird Clinical the pricing is as quoted. There are no hidden additional fees for onsite service, confirmation testing for positives or for pulling random selections."



Blackbird Clinical Services has been in business for 7+ years, and will celebrate their 8th year in business in February 2017. Since Day 1 it has always aimed to be the kind, dependable clinic.



This isn't the first time Blackbird Clinical Services has defied convention either. Blackbird Clinical Services was the first to provide no wait, no appointment needed drug testing and clinical services when opened in 2007, and the office prides itself to be the kind, dependable clinic.



The new Individual and Corporate Drug Testing Services service is set to launch to the community of Lebanon Indiana immediately. To find out more about the service and Blackbird Clinical Services, visit http://www.blackbirdclinicalsvs.com/





More information:

http://www.blackbirdclinicalsvs.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Blackbird Clinical Services

http://www.blackbirdclinicalsvs.com/

PressRelease by

Blackbird Clinical Services

Requests:

+17654478700

Date: 12/06/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 511111

Character count: 4617

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Blackbird Clinical Services

Ansprechpartner: Kimi Hathaway

Stadt: Lafayette

Telefon: +17654478700



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/12/2016



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease