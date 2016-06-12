Zinwave names Slavko Djukic chief technology officer

(firmenpresse) - Global in-building wireless provider taps former Ericsson and Corning DAS expert to lead the development of companys innovative technology platform



London  December 6, 2016  Zinwave, a global provider of wideband distributed network solutions for in-building wireless, today announced that it has named Slavko Djukic its chief technology officer (CTO). Djukic, an expert in DAS and small-cell systems, will lead the development and refinement of technologies to improve the mobile and wireless experience for Zinwaves enterprise customers.



Zinwave already possesses a unique, highly differentiated technology platform that makes it the ideal solution for in-building wireless coverage for enterprise customers, said Djukic. I look forward to driving our wideband DAS development into new territory as enterprises, building owners and mobile operators around the world look to expand in-building wireless services.



Djukic comes to Zinwave with 18 years experience in indoor wireless technology development. He most recently served as Ericssons head of strategy and solutions for small cells, DAS, and Wi-Fi. Prior to Ericsson, Djukic served in a global technical role for Corning, where he was responsible for expanding the companys global indoor building solutions, acted as the primary technical interface for indoor wireless experts around the world, and acted as the technical lead in Cornings acquisition of Mobile Access. Djukic also held a leadership role with Powerwave, where he built and led the technical indoor and outdoor DAS solutions organisations for North, Central and South America. Mr. Djukic received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama and his M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado.



Zinwave is wholly committed to delivering a superior wireless experience to our enterprise and public venue customers, and that means we must always stay several steps ahead of our competitors, said Scott Willis, president and CEO at Zinwave. Slavko is a visionary leader who combines deep technical knowledge with a broad understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. We expect him to hit the ground running and to make a rapid and dramatic difference for Zinwave and our customers.









About Zinwave

Zinwaves UNItivity platform is the only truly future-proof, universal wireless access solution on the market. UNItivitys unique wideband architecture breaks the cycle of endless DAS upgrades because it supports any frequency from 150 MHz to 2700 MHz, accommodating current and future wireless services without hardware upgrades. In addition, UNItivitys streamlined, all-fibre architecture makes it more reliable and much easier to install than traditional DAS solutions. Zinwave has a global customer base and is a subsidiary of McWane Inc. (www.mcwane.com), a privately held US manufacturing company and owners of a global group of wireless technology companies. For more information about Zinwave, please visit www.zinwave.com.



About McWane Inc.

McWane, Inc. is a family business based in Birmingham, Alabama, with companies across the United States and the world. At the McWane Family of Companies, we cast ductile iron products--including pipe, valves, hydrants, fittings, and plumbing products--manufacture fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems, steel pressure vessels, build network switches and monitoring equipment. We continue to be the leader in delivering clean, safe drinking water around the world while focusing on the safe, environmentally-friendly manufacturing of our products. The company employs more than 6,200 workers and has a longstanding commitment of support to those communities where our employees live and work. For more information, please visit www.mcwane.com.

