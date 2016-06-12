Pneuron to host Webinar on preparing for banking regulatory oversight changes

Are you ready to handle the new Regulatory Oversight changes?

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- The job of the Compliance, FIU, AML and BSA teams just got tougher. New regulatory oversight planned in 2016 has changed the game from IF your firm gets audited to WHEN.

, a leader in business orchestration software, today announced it will host a webinar on how best to prepare for the future of banking regulatory oversight. The webinar, "Regulatory Agility: Preparing for the New Future of Regulatory Oversight," will run Wednesday, 12:00 noon ET December 14, 2016. To register click .

Speakers include Simon Moss, CEO of Pneuron, and Texas A&M University Law Professor William Byrnes, editor of "Money Laundering, Asset Forfeiture and Recovery and Compliance - A Global Guide" published by LexisNexis. This legal treatise Law book explores technologies that can help combat the nefarious practice used to finance terrorist networks, drug cartels and human trafficking. Pneuron CEO Simon Moss authored the chapter, "Meeting the Reality of Today with Effective Anti-Money Laundering," which explains the systemic limitations of current transaction monitoring systems (TMS) and proposing strategies to speed investigations by 80 percent.

"The plan to launch programmatic audits means entire firms won't be audited rather the overseers will pick an area of interest and then audit based on that particular program," says Moss. "This means a much wider swath of companies will be audited. So how do you prepare? The time to get ready is now."

The 60-minute webinar will address the challenges and provide people, process and technology guidance. The webinar will also feature:

: Learn what's new including the New FinCen, W-8 E changes and the latest on the IRS re-organization of 2016 and beyond.

for your organization and tips to ensure preparedness for the new regulatory oversight.

that showcase how to quickly and easily identify risks, the new set of best practices and how to create meaningful KPIs.

: "Regulatory Agility: Preparing for the New Future of Regulatory Oversight"



Wednesday, December 14, 2016, 12 noon ET

Founded in 2010, Pneuron's proprietary business orchestration software enables organizations to run distributed 'pneurons' that leverage their existing applications, infrastructure, services and data to create and deliver actionable intelligence -- in half the time and cost. Through Pneuron's innovative, distributed approach, companies are no longer faced with the complex centralization and integration requirements of traditional approaches. Pneuron and its patented groundbreaking technology have garnered numerous awards and recognitions including: MIT Sloan School CIO Enterprise Innovator Award, 2015 Gartner Cool Vendor, CRN's 2015 Emerging Vendors designation and SD Times Company to Watch. For more information, visit us online at: , on or .

Heather Moses

Chief Marketing Officer



(781) 789-0458





More information:

http://pneuron.com



PressRelease by

Pneuron

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 14:03

Language: English

News-ID 511121

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pneuron

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease