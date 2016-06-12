EPA, Illinois Commerce Commission, Honeywell, and Toyota to speak at Smart Energy Summit
(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- IoT research leader today announced key speakers from Honeywell, Illinois Commerce Commission, Toyota Motor North America, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will speak at the eighth-annual , February 20-22, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. the number of U.S. broadband households with rooftop solar has surpassed one million and four million more are considering solar purchases. The strong outlook for solar solutions in 2017 indicates residential solar companies are key players in providing comprehensive home energy management solutions.
is an executive conference that features new research on consumer adoption of smart energy solutions and analysis of utility strategies to integrate smart home, solar energy, and value-added services into grid operations, energy efficiency, and DR programs in order to expand their services.
"Smart home solution providers are driving adoption of energy-related products and services," said , Director of IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "The Smart Energy Summit has become a forum to discuss opportunities for collaboration between smart home players and energy providers. Cross-marketing agreements, for example, can increase consumer participation and satisfaction in the energy programs and improve consumer perception of energy providers. Comprehensive smart home/energy management solutions, which connect security or solar systems with energy services, can attract more mass-market consumers for all players, including utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers."
shows that 41% of U.S. broadband households believe solar will eventually be the primary energy source for the home and 37% find solar panels highly appealing. The international firm reveals cost savings as the overwhelming driver behind adoption of these products.
"Although environmentalists are far more likely to own a solar panel, cost savings is still the primary purchase driver," Kerber said. "Nearly 80% of U.S. solar panel owners made their purchase to save on electricity costs, while only 51% cite environmentalism as a purchase factor."
focuses on strategies for consumer engagement in the expanding market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services, with an agenda designed with strategic insights from influential speakers in the industry.
include:
Kevin Butt, General Manager, Environmental,
Abigail Daken, ENERGY STAR Program,
Jeremy Eaton, Vice President and General Manager, Connected Home,
Ann McCabe, Commissioner,
include:
Scott Baker, Sr. Business Solutions Analyst, PJM
Benjamin Brown, Senior Product Manager, Google Home Lead for Apps & Connectivity, Google
Chris Carradine, EVP, Business Development, ecobee
Bryan Christiansen, Chief Operating Officer, Vivint Solar
Mark Cosby, Director - Business Development, Westar Energy
Tanuj Deora, Chief Strategy Officer, SEPA (Smart Electric Power Alliance)
Seth Frader-Thompson, President, EnergyHub, Inc.
Jordan Frugé, Chief Marketing Officer, Sunnova
Cullen Hay, General Manager, U.S. Energy, Direct Energy
Daniel Herscovici, SVP & GM, Xfinity Home, Comcast Cable
Dr. Marissa Hummon, Senior Energy Scientist, Tendril
Deborah Kimberly, VP, Customer Energy Solutions, Austin Energy
Joe Liu, CEO, MivaTek / Home8
Derek Mauzy, Principal, Innovation and Competitive Intelligence, Reliant/NRG
Claire Miziolek, Market Strategies Program Manager, NEEP (Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships)
Rob Munin, President and CEO, LUX Products
Ingmar Sterzing, VP Power Supply and Energy Services, Pedernales Electric Cooperative
Gene Wang, CEO and Co-founder, People Power
Jeremy Warren, Chief Technology Officer, Vivint Smart Home
Paul Wattles, Sr. Analyst, Market Design & Development, ERCOT
Ilen Zazueta-Hall, Director of Product Management, Enphase Energy
are People Power, Carrier, Earth Networks, ecobee, Hampton Products, Powerley, MivaTek, and State Farm.
include Advanced Energy Economy, AltEnergyMag.com, Antenna, B2 Group, CIOReview, Conference Guru, Green Button Alliance, Hometoys, IoT Consortium, IoT Today, Israeli Smart Energy Association, KNXtoday, Mission Data, OpenADR Alliance, Smart Grid Spain, Smart Grid Today, TD The Market Publishers, TelcoProfessionals, Utility Dive, and WSNBuzz.com.
Parks Associates is accepting press pass requests for at . More information about the Smart Energy Summit is available at . To speak with an analyst or request specific research data, contact Holly Sprague at or 720-987-6614.
examines new cross-industry opportunities in the expanding market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services, as they evolve within the smart home and consumer-based Internet of Things.
Smart Energy Summit focuses particularly on the challenge of engaging consumers with energy-related solutions. Research analysts, thought leaders, and industry executives present and discuss business strategies, case studies, partnership opportunities, and consumer research that utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers can use to expand and monetize their energy offerings.
The eighth-annual Smart Energy Summit will take place February 20-22, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at (at)SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy17 and on the . For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit .
