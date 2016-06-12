Parks Associates: 37% of U.S. broadband households find solar panels highly appealing, strengthening outlook for solar in 2017

DALLAS, TX -- IoT research leader Parks Associates today announced key speakers from Honeywell, Illinois Commerce Commission, Toyota Motor North America, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will speak at the eighth-annual Smart Energy Summit, February 20-22, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. Parks Associates reports the number of U.S. broadband households with rooftop solar has surpassed one million and four million more are considering solar purchases. The strong outlook for solar solutions in 2017 indicates residential solar companies are key players in providing comprehensive home energy management solutions.

Smart Energy Summit is an executive conference that features new research on consumer adoption of smart energy solutions and analysis of utility strategies to integrate smart home, solar energy, and value-added services into grid operations, energy efficiency, and DR programs in order to expand their services.

"Smart home solution providers are driving adoption of energy-related products and services," said Brett Sappington, Director of IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "The Smart Energy Summit has become a forum to discuss opportunities for collaboration between smart home players and energy providers. Cross-marketing agreements, for example, can increase consumer participation and satisfaction in the energy programs and improve consumer perception of energy providers. Comprehensive smart home/energy management solutions, which connect security or solar systems with energy services, can attract more mass-market consumers for all players, including utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers."

Parks Associates research shows that 41% of U.S. broadband households believe solar will eventually be the primary energy source for the home and 37% find solar panels highly appealing. The international firm reveals cost savings as the overwhelming driver behind adoption of these products.

"Although environmentalists are far more likely to own a solar panel, cost savings is still the primary purchase driver," Kerber said. "Nearly 80% of U.S. solar panel owners made their purchase to save on electricity costs, while only 51% cite environmentalism as a purchase factor."

Smart Energy Summit focuses on strategies for consumer engagement in the expanding market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services, with an agenda designed with strategic insights from influential speakers in the industry.

include:

Kevin Butt, General Manager, Environmental,

Abigail Daken, ENERGY STAR Program,

Jeremy Eaton, Vice President and General Manager, Connected Home, Honeywell

Ann McCabe, Commissioner,

include:

Scott Baker, Sr. Business Solutions Analyst, PJM

Benjamin Brown, Senior Product Manager, Google Home Lead for Apps & Connectivity, Google

Chris Carradine, EVP, Business Development, ecobee

Bryan Christiansen, Chief Operating Officer, Vivint Solar

Mark Cosby, Director - Business Development, Westar Energy

Tanuj Deora, Chief Strategy Officer, SEPA (Smart Electric Power Alliance)

Seth Frader-Thompson, President, EnergyHub, Inc.

Jordan Frugé, Chief Marketing Officer, Sunnova

Cullen Hay, General Manager, U.S. Energy, Direct Energy

Daniel Herscovici, SVP & GM, Xfinity Home, Comcast Cable

Dr. Marissa Hummon, Senior Energy Scientist, Tendril

Deborah Kimberly, VP, Customer Energy Solutions, Austin Energy

Joe Liu, CEO, MivaTek / Home8

Derek Mauzy, Principal, Innovation and Competitive Intelligence, Reliant/NRG

Claire Miziolek, Market Strategies Program Manager, NEEP (Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships)

Rob Munin, President and CEO, LUX Products

Ingmar Sterzing, VP Power Supply and Energy Services, Pedernales Electric Cooperative

Gene Wang, CEO and Co-founder, People Power

Jeremy Warren, Chief Technology Officer, Vivint Smart Home

Paul Wattles, Sr. Analyst, Market Design & Development, ERCOT

Ilen Zazueta-Hall, Director of Product Management, Enphase Energy

Platinum sponsors are People Power, Carrier, Earth Networks, ecobee, Hampton Products, Powerley, MivaTek, and State Farm.

Media partners include Advanced Energy Economy, AltEnergyMag.com, Antenna, B2 Group, CIOReview, Conference Guru, Green Button Alliance, Hometoys, IoT Consortium, IoT Today, Israeli Smart Energy Association, KNXtoday, Mission Data, OpenADR Alliance, Smart Grid Spain, Smart Grid Today, TD The Market Publishers, TelcoProfessionals, Utility Dive, and WSNBuzz.com.

Parks Associates is accepting press pass requests for Smart Energy Summit. More information about the Smart Energy Summit is available at www.smartenergysummit.org.

Smart Energy Summit examines new cross-industry opportunities in the expanding market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services, as they evolve within the smart home and consumer-based Internet of Things.

Smart Energy Summit focuses particularly on the challenge of engaging consumers with energy-related solutions. Research analysts, thought leaders, and industry executives present and discuss business strategies, case studies, partnership opportunities, and consumer research that utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers can use to expand and monetize their energy offerings.

The eighth-annual Smart Energy Summit will take place February 20-22, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs.

Parks Associates

