AFN Logistics Wins "Green Supply Chain Award" from Leading Industry Publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

(firmenpresse) - NILES, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- , which serves the needs of major manufacturers, top-20 retailers and best-in-class carriers, announced today the company has won a 2016 Supply & Demand Chain Executive "Green Supply Chain Award." This is the publication's ninth year of the program, which recognizes organizations that leverage sustainable supply chain solutions and practices.

Of the nearly 200 submissions received, AFN was acknowledged for its role in helping a retail customer slash shipping days per week. This reduced CO2 emissions, total miles driven and the number of trucks on the road, for which measures were taken on a weekly basis comparing the old routing parameters against the new that AFN implemented.

The result:

Reduction in miles traveled from over a million to 292,000;

Decrease in CO2 emissions from 470 to 135 metric tons;

Reduction in shipping days per week from seven to three.

AFN's robust suite of people-first, technology-enabled transportation solutions -- including truckload, LTL, carrier compliance, cargo security and more -- allows the company to consolidate freight transportation and optimize transit, resulting in less time on the road and fewer overall trips. This empowers clients to achieve their sustainability goals.

"We view the implementation of sustainable practices as being aligned with AFN's purpose of continuously improving lives through supply chain solutions," said Owen Schnaper, COO. "In addition, it simply makes good business sense by reducing unnecessary shipments, ship days and miles."

