Parcel Pending Announces New Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Sales

Brad Farmer Joins as COO; Matt Haynes Named VP Sales

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- , the nation's leading package management company with 100% Always-On Customer Service®, announced today the addition of two executives to its leadership team: Chief Operating Officer Brad Farmer and Vice President of Sales Matt Haynes. They bring a combined 40 years experience, driving revenue growth and managing infrastructures for emerging companies.

"I am thrilled to have Brad and Matt join our Parcel Pending team as we continue to grow the leading package management solution for the multifamily industry," said Lori Torres, CEO of Parcel Pending. "Their long-term relationships with strategic business partners, combined with their experience in customer service and day-to-day operational management, will allow Parcel Pending to offer new technology and services, to further serve our customers and expand into new channels."

Prior to joining Parcel Pending, Farmer served as CEO of St. Vincent De Paul of San Mateo County where, in just one year, he led them to double digit growth. Farmer is the former CEO of retail apparel company Draper's and Damon's, a role he held for 16 years. During his tenure, he achieved $100 million in revenue. Farmer has a bachelor's degree from Oregon State University.

Haynes is a seasoned sales executive in the multifamily industry with more than 15 years experience with three successful real estate start-ups. Before joining Parcel Pending, Haynes was VP of Sales for Rentlytics, an innovative business intelligence solution, and for Level One, a call center provider for the multifamily industry, where he was instrumental in growing sales to $26 million in four years. Haynes entered the multifamily space in 2001 when he joined SafeRent, the industry's first online applicant screening provider. Haynes has a bachelor's degree from Hobart College and an MBA from Babson College.

Parcel Pending Inc. leads the global package management industry with 100% Always-On Customer Service® and completely customizable smart lockers for any setting. The privately held company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. Parcel Pending frees property managers from their package problems so they can get back to managing properties, not packages. Parcel Pending smart lockers are installed throughout North America. For more information, please visit .





