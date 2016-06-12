Archive360 Named CRN 2016 Tech Innovator Awards Finalist

Recognized for Bold Vision and Groundbreaking Innovation that Dramatically Improves the Way Businesses Are Run

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- , the leading provider of email archive migration software, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Archive360 a CRN 2016 Tech Innovator Awards Finalist. Archive360 was recognized for its innovative  email archive migration software, a powerful data migration platform based on an industry unique legally compliant data reconciliation engine.

The CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize companies that bring bold visions to the table for channel partners and their customers, in areas ranging from cloud to security to networking to mobile. Groundbreaking innovations from up-and-coming startups are present alongside bleeding-edge products from IT giants in the process of reinventing themselves. Cutting across all of the products is a belief in the power of technology to dramatically improve the way businesses are run in 2016 -- and beyond.

Archive2Anywhere met CRN's stringent criteria and was added to the list of Finalists due to its innovative and unrivaled ability to migrate legacy archive data at high speed while maintaining 100% data fidelity and chain of custody. Archive2Anywhere can be fully integrated with all supported data sources and target repositories, providing the most efficient, fastest high volume data migrations possible. Archive2Anywhere meets all required regulatory compliance requirements because it does not convert or compromise archive source data during the migration process. Archive2Anywhere can compliantly migrate Journal content, PSTs, and rehydrate message stubs in a legally defensible manner while maintaining full chain of custody. Archive2Anywhere is fast, predictable and proven with 100 percent data fidelity and support for all of the top current and legacy email archiving platforms.

"Each year, CRN recognizes vendor offerings that excel in increasing worker productivity, reducing cost and minimizing complexity for solution providers, IT departments and end users through innovation and technical advancement," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "From cloud to data storage to the Internet of Things, the products on this year's Tech Innovator Awards list, including Archive360's Archive2Anywhere, solve a wide range of difficult IT problems, truly enabling solution providers to better serve their customers."

"Our channel partners report that Archive2Anywhere is an irreplaceable member of their solution offerings. This is because it enables them to quickly, easily and accurately migrate customer data from aging archives into Office 365 or other leading cloud archives, increasing their potential services revenues up to 4 times, while also proactively addressing future customer satisfaction issues triggered by leaving the on-premises archive untouched," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, . "We are proud to be counted among the Finalists of the CRN 2016 Tech Innovator Awards and believe it underscores the increasing business criticality of the channel's ability to remove the risk and successfully migrate its customers to Microsoft Office 365, other public cloud platforms."

is the market leader in email archive migration software, successfully migrating more than 12 petabytes of data for more than 500 organizations worldwide since 2012. The company's flagship product, Archive2Anywhere, is the only solution in the market purpose-built to deliver consistently fast, trouble-free, predictable archive migrations, with verifiable data fidelity and defensible chain of custody reporting. Archive360's Archive2Azure solution is the industry's first regulatory compliance and grey data storage solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization and delivers its solutions through a network of specialist partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. For further information, please visit: .

