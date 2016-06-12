Yoh Acquires DreamJobs(TM) Recruiting Specialists to Expand Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services

Acquisition Addresses Ongoing Need for Recruiting Support for Difficult-to-Find, Skilled Talent

(firmenpresse) - PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- , a leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, announced today the acquisition of DreamJobs, an Ohio-based recruitment solutions firm. The acquisition expands Yoh's recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) capabilities and addresses the demand from businesses of all sizes for flexible, on-demand and sustained recruiting for skilled professionals. The transaction closed on Dec. 3, 2016; terms were not disclosed.

"Companies large and small continue to struggle to find highly skilled professionals to meet their critical talent needs in today's fast-moving business landscape. This acquisition is a reinforcement of our commitment to providing a wide range of recruiting solutions to our clients," said Anthony Bosco, President of Yoh. "DreamJobs is a strong addition to our RPO practice and will allow us to deliver even higher levels of value and confidence to our customers."

DreamJobs' expertise and resources will immediately increase Yoh's on-demand and sustained recruitment solutions capabilities by adding an experienced team and leaders. Managing Director and Founder, Kim Davis has previously started and managed several other successful recruiting companies and is known as a pioneer in the industry. Together with Yoh's vast workforce solutions and resources, the acquisition confirms Yoh's position as a long-term leader and innovator in the RPO and workforce solutions space.

"We are extremely excited about joining the Yoh family. This is a marriage of two strong organizations with a like market focus and a passion to deliver recruitment excellence. As an early pioneer in the recruitment process outsourcing industry, I have always admired Yoh's RPO practice for their integrity and ability to deliver great service. Our two businesses will complement one another and are a great cultural fit," said Kim Davis, Managing Director of DreamJobs. "We are looking forward to an exciting future together."

DreamJobs was established in 2012 and focuses on the underserved middle market of small- to mid-sized organizations looking for recruiting support. DreamJobs offers full life cycle RPO, as well as targeted, project and on-demand recruiting solutions. Market verticals include manufacturing, health care, hospitality/retail, government, consulting and financial services.

Established in 1940, Yoh is the 26th largest staffing firm in the United States according to Staffing Industry Analysts. Yoh has a reputation of maintaining long-term clients that are among some of the world's largest and leading technology and media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. Yoh is a subsidiary of Day & Zimmermann, a $2.7 billion century-old, third generation family-owned services company. Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes.

For over 75 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients' success by providing comprehensive workforce solutions that focus on Aerospace and Defense, Engineering, Federal Services, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology and Telecommunications. Yoh fulfills immediate resource needs and delivers enterprise workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Vendor Management Systems, Independent Contractor Compliance, and Payroll Services. For more information, visit yoh.com.

DreamJobs is a full-service talent solutions partner, helping clients drive down the overall cost of recruitment. We design and implement sourcing strategies, recruiting systems, processes and methodologies to help our customers recruit and hire best-fit talent, from entry-level staff to the board room. Simply said, our expertise allows our customers to achieve business results through the strategic investment in its most valuable asset, their people. For more information, visit dreamjobsna.com.

