'Listening' DVLA Will Supply Tacho and CPC Data Through The ADLV

(firmenpresse) - Following a recent survey of over 100 senior UK haulage fleet managers, conducted by the Association for Driving Licence Verification (ADLV) www.adlv.co.uk, the DVLA has now agreed to supply Tacho and CPC Data to the haulage industry. The data will be made available in the New Year, alongside driving licence data already available through the ADLV. The ADLV welcomes the news to make the data available and believes that it can be used to significantly reduce employer risk, ensure a better-trained workforce and improve road safety.



The survey had shown that 91% of management respondents wanted CPC & Tacho data to be available alongside existing online driving licence checks. 90% also felt that the availability of the data could make their own monitoring of driver entitlement easier and improve support for existing HR systems.



Commenting on the news, Richard Brown Managing Director of Licence Check, an ADLV member noted, As a call to action our survey is hard to ignore, as it reflects the views of 100 senior UK Haulage managers - many of whom come from fleets of over 100 vehicles. However, that said, the upcoming release of Tacho and CPC data by the DVLA now is a testament to the DVLAs ability to listen to the industry and to respond. For that they should be greatly commended.



Whether the data is now used to improve compliance, training, licence administration or more broadly to increase road safety, its impact will be extremely beneficial. We look forward to considering other data sets that will help fleet managers know their drivers better.



The current list of ADLV members that fleet managers can contact should they require online driver entitlement checks is as follows: Admin Business Solutions, Descartes Systems UK Ltd., Drivercheck Ltd., Driving Monitor, Fleet Claims Administration Ltd., GB Group plc, Intelligent Data Systems (UK) Ltd., Interactive Driving Systems Ltd., Jaama Ltd., Licence Bureau Ltd., Licence Check Ltd., Pinewood.





Note To Editors: About the ADLV (www.adlv.co.uk)

The Association for Driving License Verification has been established to promote and encourage best practice within the industry for the initial and continued validation of driver entitlement for responsible employers and road safety.



The ADLV will both represent and regulate Members organisations in accordance with its rigorous Code of Conduct.

