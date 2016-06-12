Tetra Bio-Pharma Looks to Make Cannabis Affordable -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an exclusive interview and story covering Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.'s (CSE: TBP) (OTC PINK: GRPOF) unique approach in using the natural cannabis plant, rather than synthetics, to develop pharmaceuticals based on the active ingredients in marijuana. The interview is with Ryan Brown, Tetra's Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development.

Medical cannabis may be legal throughout Canada and nearly 30 U.S. states, but patients cannot always easily access the drug. The lack of clinical trials has left many physicians unwilling to prescribe the medicine, while insurance companies provide little to no coverage. Patients must pay hundreds of dollars per month out-of-pocket for access to the drug, which can be a prohibitive amount for many families - including those with the greatest need. This article takes a closer look at how Tetra Bio-Pharma could change these dynamics and make medical cannabis more affordable to everyone.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is conducting clinical trials in Canada to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of cannabis in treating a range of conditions. The company is following all appropriate FDA guidelines to allow for approval in the United States. Unlike many of its competitors, the company is developing biopharmaceuticals incorporating the actual cannabis plant rather than making pharmaceuticals with synthetic compounds. This approach results in both a lower cost and a more sure-fire path to regulatory approval given the large body of existing data within the medical cannabis industry.

The company's PPP001 is an inhaled product that consists of medical marijuana and a titanium pipe that are linked by the labeling of each component. Once approved, the company hopes to sell the product in pharmacies as a blister pack where each blister contains marijuana with a standardized amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). The pipe would provide combustion and the inhaled smoke would be the delivery mechanism.

In November, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed a review of its inhalation-based medical marijuana program. The agency confirmed that the product is a combination product and assigned it to the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) as the lead agency center for premarket review and regulation based on its determination of marijuana's primary mode of action.

Tetra Bio-Pharma aims to seek reimbursement from insurance companies to make medical cannabis more affordable for patients. In addition, an approved product would be more widely accepted among physicians looking for solid clinical data to support their decisions. The combination of these factors could translate to a significantly larger market than what currently exists across both the United States and Canada.

The company's Canada-based operations provide another advantage over many other companies operating in the space. While the cost of FDA/DEA approved medical marijuana can be upwards of $100,000 per kilogram in the U.S., the company's agreement with a leading Canadian licensed producer means that it can acquire product at less than $3,000 per kilogram and readily access ancillary services like processing and packaging.

Tetra Bio-Pharma trades with a market capitalization of just C$22 million, which is a fraction of many other companies operating in the space. Investors looking for a unique approach to the market may want to check out the company as it proceeds with preclinical filings with the FDA and builds a path toward regulatory approval.

:

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur:

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand:

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone:

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a Canadian Bio Pharmaceutical company at the forefront of Cannabis based pharmaceutical development. The company recently received a research grant from the federal government and will be working with McGill University to develop both prescription and over the counter products. The first product, PPP001, will begin clinical trials in Q4 2016.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: .

CFN Media



Frank Lane

206-369-7050

PressRelease by

CFN Media

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 14:28

Language: English

News-ID 511146

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CFN Media

Stadt: SEATTLE, WA





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease