Stainless Steel is Trending Outdoors

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- (Family Features) Stainless steel has been a staple in luxurious, contemporary kitchens all over the world for years. While it's most often used indoors, this durable, low-maintenance, design-forward material is making its way outdoors.

Deck railings, outdoor kitchen cabinetry and solar-powered lighting are among the many examples of products using stainless steel to create exterior spaces that are aesthetically pleasing and easy to maintain. As this material continues to expand beyond traditional uses, design-forward homeowners are more likely to incorporate it into their outdoor living spaces as well.

One option for creating a stylish outdoor look is with kitchen cabinetry manufacturer , which produces its cabinets from 100 percent stainless steel. For homeowners who don't want the traditional stainless look, powder coat finishes, which can create various wood grains or colors to allow for a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces, are also an option.

"Just seeing the number of ways that companies are using the material has been interesting to watch. It's gone from primarily an industrial material, to consumer products, to residential and commercial interiors. Now, we're seeing it continue to grow into really innovative applications for exterior living spaces," said Praveen Sood, retail and product marketing manager at , which specializes in stainless steel cable railing systems that can endure a variety of harsh conditions with minimal maintenance while maintaining the original view-friendly aesthetic. "It's proven to be incredibly versatile."

Moreover, the demand for stainless steel is leading to a high rate of innovation. Companies like , manufacturer of solar-powered outdoor lighting, answered when customers longed for a modern, durable product by developing the Bollard, made entirely from stainless steel. The natural sustainability of the material combined with solar LED bulb technology results in a highly energy-efficient, highly green product, which is a must-have for today's eco-conscious homeowners.

For many homeowners, stainless steel is a statement and a symbol of quality, but just as important is its ability to create an outdoor space with both form and function in mind. Find more outdoor living ideas at , and .

