Kombat Copper Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Kombat Copper Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KBT) ("Kombat Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for every existing ten common shares (the "Consolidation").

Kombat Copper's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-consolidated basis on December 6, 2016. A letter of transmittal has been mailed to all registered shareholders with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificate(s) for new share certificate(s). After implementing the Consolidation, the Company has 15,950,954 common shares issued and outstanding.

Kombat Copper is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core operations focused on copper resources in Namibia, one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place with significant upside. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licenses in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia particularly known for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licenses are three past producing mines including the Company's flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Consolidation and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

