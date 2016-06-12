IGEL Introduces Revolutionary Micro Thin Client

Ideal for VDI environments, the IGEL UD Pocket features a dual-boot system that turns compatible USB-bootable form factors into an IGEL Linux 10-powered endpoint, without overwriting the local OS

(firmenpresse) - Reading, Dec. 6, 2016  IGEL Technology, a world leader in the delivery of powerful endpoint management software, IGEL Linux-powered thin clients, zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions, today announced the introduction of the IGEL UD Pocket, a flexible and cost-effective out-of-the-box micro thin client solution that is designed to improve the security of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) initiatives in organizations with remote or mobile workforces.



Built to provide on-demand access to virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments, the IGEL UD Pocket offers simple and secure access to the users IGEL Linux 10-powered desktop, via a USB-bootable device, without overwriting the local operating system (OS).



As the industrys first Linux-based micro thin client, the IGEL UD Pocket is ideal for organisations that want to provide remote and mobile workers with simple, secure and fully-functional anytime, anywhere access to their VDI environments, said Simon Richards, Managing Director for IGEL South & Western Europe. And, because the IGEL UD Pocket leverages existing hardware, organisations of all sizes can quickly scale their IGEL desktop deployments, while dramatically reducing desktop replacement costs.



Protecting Networks and Data While Giving Workers the Freedom to Roam

The IGEL UD Pocket supports enterprise-level security standards and protocols. Additionally, IGELs entire family of thin and zero client solutions, including the UD Pocket, support two-factor authentication through integrated or external smart card readers or USB tokens, which prevents passwords from being lost, forgotten or intercepted by cybercriminals.



With the IGEL UD Pocket, the IGEL Linux 10 desktop can be accessed from any USB-bootable PC, laptop, tablet or thin client that meets the minimum requirements of an x86, 64-bit processor and 2 GB RAM. Available in a USB 3.0 form factor with backward compatibility to USB 2.0, the IGEL UD Pocket measures 22.4mm x 12.2mm x 6mm and weighs 3 grams. The IGEL UD Pocket also features an industry-grade 8GB memory module, and a high-quality metal chassis is resistant to dust, shock and water.





We are finding that there is a significant market opportunity for our Linux-based micro thin client in vertical markets such as financial services and insurance, education, logistics and warehousing, and call centers where workers roam between desks, offices or locations, continued Richards.



Availability and Licensing

Designed to provide IT organisations with greater autonomy, and the agility and flexibility they need to quickly scale their IGEL deployments, the IGEL UD Pocket can be purchased through IGEL channel partners in Europe. Additionally, licensing for the IGEL UD Pocket is assigned to the USB stick, independent of the MAC address of the target endpoint. This flexibility to roam from one device to another, along with regular IGEL firmware updates, offers IT organizations a revolutionary, yet simple solution to their diverse endpoint management challenges.



The IGEL UD Pocket can also be integrated, like all the other IGEL OS-powered products, into the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), a centralized and secure remote management console that provides organizations with complete control over their IGEL endpoints, saving time and resources, and reducing operating expenses. The IGEL UMS can be downloaded free of charge at www.myigel.com.



Note to the media: Images of the IGEL UD Pocket are available by clicking here: https://www.igel.com/company/press-media/igel-image-archive/products-hardware.html.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/IGEL-Introduces-Revolutionary-Micro-Thin-Client



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The companys world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL Linux-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com/uk

