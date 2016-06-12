A Cozy Holiday Breakfast with Milk

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- (Family Features) As the days get shorter and a chill fills the air, families around the country will gather for meals, celebrating time-honored traditions while making new memories around the table. Now more than ever, many families place a priority on sharing simple, natural foods together -- foods they can feel good about enjoying every day, and especially during the holidays.

There's an easy way to incorporate more wholesome ingredients to family mealtimes, and it's a staple many Americans already have in their refrigerators: milk. As one of the original farm-to-table foods, milk is a simple way to add quality nutrition to a sweet or savory dish. With nine essential nutrients including 8 grams of high-quality protein per 8-ounce serving, you can feel confident serving your family milk during the holiday season and all year-round.

This holiday, start your day off right and gather your family around the breakfast table to enjoy classic favorites, like this French Toast Casserole. It's made with good-for-you ingredients like milk for an extra nutrient boost of protein, calcium, vitamin D and more.

Coat 8-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt, to taste. Add bread slices and let stand 10 minutes to soak up some custard. Arrange slices in baking dish in two rows, standing up on end. Slowly pour any remaining custard over bread. Cover dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Heat oven to 350 F. Uncover dish and bake 45 minutes, or until bread puffs slightly and browns.

Meanwhile, in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add apples and sugar, and cook 3 minutes, or until sugar melts and apples are soft but not mushy. Stir in lemon juice, vanilla and berries, if desired. Serve warm over French Toast Casserole.

350 calories; 9 g fat; 4 g saturated fat; 190 mg cholesterol; 11 g protein; 55 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 350 mg sodium; 150 mg calcium (15% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk.

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

