Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions, LLC Announces Appointment of Greg Podell as Vice Chairman of the Board; COO Dave McKeon Assumes Operating Responsibility Effective January 1, 2017

(firmenpresse) - BOLINGBROOK, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions, LLC (Wastebuilt), a leading provider of parts, service, and equipment for the waste and recycling industry, is pleased to announce that Greg Podell will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Vice Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2017. Taking over day-to-day responsibilities at Wastebuilt is Chief Operating Officer Dave McKeon, who joined the Company in February 2016.

"Since Wastebuilt's formation just over four years ago, we have built a national company providing parts, service and equipment for our customers across the waste and recycling industry. Partnering with great companies through acquisition, our initial integration period is largely behind us and our business strategies are delivering solid results," Podell explained. "With our momentum building, I'm moving from an operational leadership position to a more strategic role as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors."

Chief Operating Officer Dave McKeon will assume operating responsibility. McKeon joined Wastebuilt with considerable experience managing all facets of industrial distribution, manufacturing, and service. Prior to joining Wastebuilt, he spent nine years as president of C&H Distributors, where he ran its North American operations. His extensive operating experience also includes leadership positions with McMaster-Carr Supply, Beckley Cardy Group, and USABlueBook.

"This has been an exciting year to join Wastebuilt," McKeon said. "Wastebuilt is becoming a national leader in parts, service, and equipment for the waste and recycling industry with an unrivaled suite of products and services for our customers. It is the right time to shift our focus to operations so we can take full advantage of the new and growing opportunities open to a company with our national scale and broad expertise. We look forward to building on the momentum of the past four years under Greg's leadership."

John Dyson, Chairman of Wastebuilt, added: "As a founder and its chief architect, Greg Podell has been instrumental in making his vision for Wastebuilt a reality. We are pleased that Greg will continue with the company in his new role as Vice Chairman and we look forward to his continued leadership on the Board as we build on his vision of excellence."

With Dave McKeon in charge of operations, Wastebuilt has no plans to commence a CEO search.

Wastebuilt was formed in December of 2012 in order to create a customer-focused and national provider of parts, service, and equipment for the waste and recycling industry. Wastebuilt is majority-owned by Millbrook Capital Management Inc., a New York City-based investment firm that seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance.

http://wastebuilt.com



Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions, LLC

