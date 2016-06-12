(firmenpresse) - Andy Odgers to present at fourth annual Carrier Network Virtualization Conference / MEC Congress USA
Camberley, UK - 6th December 2016 Quortus Founder and CEO Andy Odgers will outline the massive opportunity represented by multi-access edge computing technology in a series of speeches at this weeks Carrier Network Virtualization / MEC USA event (December 5th 8th Palo Alto, California).
Quortus is a sponsor at the event, which aims to provide a holistic view of effective Network Function Virtualization (NFV) migration and management of hybrid networks, and brings together key players from across the virtualization community to discuss and evaluate the steps needed to accelerate the development of NFV and software defined networking (SDN). In its fourth staging this year, the CNV conference will for the first time feature a Multi-Access Edge Computing focus day.
Theres a growing acknowledgement that edge computing will be a key ingredient of 5G networks, says Andy Odgers. But while 5G needs MEC, the reverse is not true: MEC doesnt require 5G. The technology is deployable today. Operators who recognize the potential can rapidly generate extra revenue in areas like healthcare and enterprise networking. Equally, the advent of MEC represents a massive opportunity for challenger communications service providers and integrators. And theres an important role for developers including those outside the traditional cellular ecosystem who can envision and build applications and services that will appeal to 21st Century communications users.
Andy will be giving three presentations at the event, two on behalf of Quortus, and one speaking on behalf of the ETSI MEC Industry Specification Group:
Quortus: From mobile to multi-access: edge computing principles and use cases
When: Wednesday 7th December 3:25pm
ETSI: Looking Ahead: The next two years of ETSI MEC ISG
When: Thursday 8th December 9:30am
Quortus: Putting MEC to Work: Use cases and technology developments
When: Thursday 8th December 2:50pm
More details are available at https://www.quortus.com/news-and-events/events/carrier-network-virtualization---mec-congress-usa, and from the event website: https://tmt.knect365.com/carrier-network-virtualization/.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Quortus-CEO-heralds-massive-opportunity-in-multi-access-edge-computing
Quortus enables flexible, agile mobile communications networks that provide a foundation for innovative services tailored to a diverse range of end customers. Its award winning EdgeCentrix (ECX) virtualized mobile core solutions help increase operator margin and stickiness. They interwork gracefully with existing mobile networks, with small cell and HetNet architectures and with standard IT infrastructure, to create truly integrated communications platforms. Quortus ECX products are highly scalable and can be hosted anywhere in the cloud, at the network edge, or deeply embedded alongside a cellular radio in a single-chip implementation.
Ed Howson
Temono for Quortus
T: +44 (0)20 7089 8896
