Workspot dramatically simplifies VDI by leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure to deliver the first DaaS 2.0 Solution

DaaS 2.0 enables organizations of all sizes to deploy VDI for thousands of end users in a single day with no additional CAPEX

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Workspot (workspot.com), the leader in next-generation Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), announced today they are extending their cloud-native, multi-tenant architecture to offer Desktop as a Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) on Microsoft Azure. As a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), Workspot is providing organizations of all sizes the simplest and fastest path to adopting VDI on Azure.

Workspot's solution is deeply integrated with Azure, automating and optimizing resources within a matter of minutes. Workspot DaaS 2.0 automatically streamlines the usage of the virtual network, virtual storage, and compute services included in the Azure infrastructure. The cloud-native architecture and built-in automations maximizes deployment speed, performance, and flexibility and minimizes costs across all Azure regions, resulting in optimized and predictable per user billing.

According to Gartner, "by 2019, 50% of new virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) users will be deployed on DaaS platforms."(1)

"Workspot has been empowering companies of all sizes to go live with desktop virtualization in just 60 minutes," states Amitabh Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Workspot. "We are extending our rock-solid VDI 2.0 architecture to leverage the power of Microsoft Azure and deliver the only all-cloud VDI solution on the market. Our DaaS 2.0 solution enables a customer to simultaneously deliver desktops from the Microsoft Azure cloud and from on-premises infrastructure while managing the entire environment from a single console."

"In addition to having a single management console, Workspot has put a lot of work into power management, usage reporting, billing, and more," states Gabe Knuth in his recent article . "These are all things you'd have to do on your own if you wanted to put desktops into Azure. They've also built all the networking, image management, and security functions you would need from Azure into their console. DaaS 2.0 takes all the benefits of VDI 2.0, and then some, and brings them to the cloud."

"The Cloud Solution Provider Program puts our partners at the center of the customer relationship," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. "Through participation these partners have demonstrated dedication to helping our mutual customers drive their digital transformation."

"Workspot VDI 2.0 and DaaS 2.0 solutions have enabled me to deliver VDI to internal and external users in a very short period of time," said Tom Merkle, Director of Information Technology at Houston Eye Associates. "The subscription model for DaaS 2.0 is tailor made for our growing business requirements. Workspot has shown itself to be a true partner in helping Houston Eye Associates achieve our technology related goals."

For more information on Workspot DaaS 2.0, please visit .

(1) Gartner, Market Guide for Desktop as a Service Published: 01 August 2016

Workspot has reinvented VDI with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and groundbreaking Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. With the ability to deploy thousands of virtual desktops in hours -- not weeks or months -- Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. A frictionless experience across mobile, Mac and PC platforms delights users with its elegance and simplicity. Based in Cupertino, California, Workspot was awarded the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award Winner for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions. For more information, visit .

