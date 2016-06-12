HealthiNation Announces 2017 Programming Lineup

Adds New Shows, Increases Frequency and Expands Facebook Live Efforts

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- , a leading provider of mobile videos for health, food and fitness announced its upcoming slate of programming for 2017, expanding its leadership in high quality, medically accredited (URAC) video programming focused on health conditions. HealthiNation videos are available to viewers on HealthiNation.com and all its social platforms.

"We're excited to introduce the 2017 Video Programming Schedule and continue to inform, engage and inspire our viewers to live active and healthy lifestyles," said Brendan Anderer, Executive Producer and Chief Programming Officer. "This coming year, you'll see more video content on a regular basis and continued emphasis on Facebook Live as well as our entrée into documentary films today with '.'"

The HealthiNation 2017 Video Lineup will continue to expand its comprehensive medical condition library in addition to introducing the following shows:

"," a new 10-part series co-produced with the National Sleep Foundation addresses one of the most talked about topics in society today -- SLEEP -- describing the benefits and useful tips on getting a full night's sleep.

"," a 60-episode weekly series features instructors Faith Hunter and Elise Joan. This series will take the viewer through yoga flows designed for beginner, moderate and advanced level experience. The focus is on form using yoga to introduce a movement practice, or deepen a personal commitment to fitness.

"," the popular High Intensity Interval Training follow-along series, led by fitness trainers Rob Sulaver (Bandana Training) and Kara Liotta will introduce 60 new episodes from beginner to advanced. Rob and Kara will keep it fresh and interesting... always focusing on proper form and get your heart pumping.

HealthiNation will produce new cooking and recipe video content focused on healthy eating. New and returning series will include a short, social media first series tentatively called "," signature series "," "" hosted by Registered Dietitian Fiorella DiCarlo, and "" for lighter celebration fare.

New episodes of the Emmy award-winning "" series are also being developed for release in 2017.

"What's exciting for HealthiNation is the ability to deliver these videos to viewers in a mobile friendly form factor and help them manage their health conditions, eat better, sleep more, get more physically active and improve their lives," said Michael O'Donnell, HealthiNation's Chief Executive Officer.

HealthiNation has produced more than 30 live shows on Facebook to date, and will continue to seize the trend of live video with new public health Q&A's featuring HealthiNation doctors and experts, as well as weekly workouts on Facebook Live. Built around audience inclusion and interaction, these shows connect viewers to the experts they trust.

Topics for Q&A's in 2017 include nutrition, Alzheimer's, anti-aging and parenting. In the fitness space, certified trainers Holly Rilinger and Rob Sulaver lead the sweat sessions Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30pm ET. Watch, comment, share and sweat with HealthiNation Live!

The company announced the release of its first HealthiNation Films documentary titled "." This story of childhood trauma, healing and resilience was created by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jacquelyn Lobel and chronicles the childhood story of Australian born and now Brooklyn based artist, musician and entrepreneur Nadia Ackerman. The film will debut beginning today, Tuesday, December 6, 2016 exclusively online on and .

In early 2017, HealthiNation Films will introduce its second documentary, "," a 30 minute film about Alzheimer's caregiving that won "Best Documentary Short" at the Sunscreen Film Festival, and was an official selection at the Fort Myers Beach Film Festival, and the American Psychological Association Film Festival.

"HealthiNation strives to bring our viewers the most compelling, trusted videos to improve their health and overall wellness and 2017 looks to be our most exciting programming slate ever," said Anderer.

Based in New York, New York and backed by venture capital firms, HealthiNation is a leading digital health media company that produces an award-winning consumer destination for videos around health conditions, food and fitness. A member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, HealthiNation works with major advertisers to provide pre-roll video advertising opportunities before each HealthiNation video.

