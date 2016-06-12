Texas A&M's Trevor Knight Awarded 2016 Wuerffel Trophy For Exemplary Community Service Off The Field

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Texas A&M University quarterback, Trevor Knight was named the 2016 Wuerffel Trophy recipient at the National Football Foundation's Annual Awards ceremonies press conference at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City today by the award's namesake, Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Danny Wuerffel.

The Wuerffel Trophy, presented by the All Sports Association, is college football's premier award for community service. It is presented to the college football player (Football Bowl Subdivision) who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

"Trevor Knight has consistently demonstrated selfless acts of community service throughout his college career," said Wuerffel, whose own college and professional football career embodies the level of humanitarian and community service work the Wuerffel Trophy aspires to honor. "Being an inspiration to others on and off the field is what this trophy represents. We are honored to add Trevor to our distinguished list of Wuerffel Trophy recipients."

Knight helped lead the Aggies to a 8-4 record in 2016, after transferring from the University of Oklahoma and earning his undergraduate degree in business administration. He is currently enrolled in the Mays Business School at A&M. At Oklahoma he was a 5-time Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll member, 7-time Sooner Scholar and an Academics All-Big 12. After leading three mission trips to Haiti while at OU, Knight was the driving force to set up a similar mission trip at A&M this year. Additionally he has participated in countless local community service efforts with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center, local churches, schools and other organizations in Norman, Oklahoma and College Station, Texas. Knight is a two-time Wuerffel Trophy nominee.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Wuerffel, who is one of the most decorated players in football history at the University of Florida. In 1996, he not only led the Gators to win their first national championship as quarterback, but also went on to win nearly a dozen awards that year including the coveted Heisman Trophy. Wuerffel has received many honors since 1996, including induction into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great," the Gator Football Ring of Honor and election into the College Football Hall of Fame; however he says one of his greatest professional achievements has been the work he has accomplished for inner-city church leaders as executive director for the nonprofit .

"To leverage the use of your talents, your time and the influence you have on others for the betterment of humanity is always an incredible challenge," said Wuerffel. "I think in so many ways, how we care for those who are hurting and on the margins and fringes of society ultimately defines who we are."

As 2016 Wuerffel Trophy recipient, Knight will be interviewed on ESPNU and ESPN3 during "The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show," at 6 p.m. EST Dec. 8, prior to The Home Depot College Football Awards Show at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta. Knight will be formally presented with the Wuerffel Trophy at the All Sports Association's 48th Annual Awards banquet on Feb. 10 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. University of Miami head coach Mark Richt will be the keynote speaker at the event. For available corporate sponsorships contact: Tom Brassell, Executive Director, (850) 585-5512. To learn more about The Wuerffel Trophy, visit .

The Wuerffel Trophy is college football's premier award for community service. The All Sports Association, based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, presents the Wuerffel Trophy to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who best exhibits exemplary community service, along with qualifying academic and athletic achievement. As the trophy namesake, Danny Wuerffel, former Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Florida who had a six year career as quarterback in the National Football League, embodies the three categories of the award: community service, academics and athletics. Past winners of the Wuerffel Trophy include: Ty Darlington, University of Oklahoma (2015); Deterrian Shackelford, University of Mississippi (2014); Gabe Ikard, University of Oklahoma (2013); Matt Barkley, University of Southern California (2012); Barrett Jones, University of Alabama (2011); Sam Acho, University of Texas (2010); Tim Hiller, Western Michigan University (2009); Tim Tebow, University of Florida (2008); Paul Smith, University of Tulsa (2007); Joel Penton, Ohio State University (2006); and Rudy Niswanger, Louisiana State University (2005). The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association, which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 23 awards boast more than 700 years of tradition-selection excellence. For more information, go to and .

Image Available:

Media Contact:



Amy Summers

212-757-3419



Pitch Publicity





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3087845



PressRelease by

Wuerffel Trophy

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 16:13

Language: English

News-ID 511198

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wuerffel Trophy

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease