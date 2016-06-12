Lottery Trends to be Examined at January 6-8 Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Recognizing that lotteries across the United States are confronting a variety of serious challenges, the (NCLGS) will host a national panel of leading lottery experts at its Winter Meeting, which takes place January 6-8, 2017, at Hotel Valley Ho here.

"Many states depend on lotteries to fund essential programs, and legislators need to understand the issues, concerns and opportunities that lottery experts are grappling with," said Ohio Senator William Coley, who chairs the Lottery Committee for NCLGS. "Fortunately, we have an extraordinary panel of experts who can provide that guidance."

Panel members who will address the committee on January 6 are:

Dennis Berg, Executive Director, Ohio Lottery

Andrew Crowe, Vice President of Emerging Markets, Vantiv

M. Scott Bowen, Commissioner, Michigan Lottery

Kurt Freedlund, former Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel for Georgia Lottery

Tom Nieman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, JCM

Paul Sternburg, Senior Lottery Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group, former Executive Director of Massachusetts Lottery

NCLGS Winter Meeting registration is open to all legislators and the general public. to register. Registered attendees receive a discounted conference rate at the host hotel.

The conference includes presentations from industry experts in responsible gaming, pari-mutuels, lotteries, casinos, and state-federal relations, which covers both Internet and tribal gaming issues. The International Masters of Gaming Law is also leading sessions that address the emergence of eSports, tribal legal issues, and the role of regulators.

The NCLGS Foundation, the educational and research arm of NCLGS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, strives to educate lawmakers through scholarships to NCLGS meetings and is a source of nonpartisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

serves as Executive Director for NCLGS. For more information, email or visit





