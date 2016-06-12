UPDATE - Iconic Brands (ICNB) Announces Bellissima Prosecco

(firmenpresse) - LINDENHURST, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- . (OTC PINK: ICNB) announced today a Letter of Intent "LOI" to acquire controlling interest of Bellissima Prosecco, , developed by CEO Richard DeCicco in conjunction with International Celebrity and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley. Bellissima is a line of Organic Prosecco second to none; the brand has seen unprecedented positive reception since launching a few months ago, with demand already outpacing our expectations. The line includes a DOC Brut, Sparkling Rose and a Zero Sugar, Zero Carb option which are All Natural and Gluten Free with all Certified Organic and Vegan. The brand is currently available in 12 markets with 14 pending approvals and distribution through Southern Glazers, Empire Brands, Allied Distributing, Horizon Beverage Group, and Empire Distributing.

CEO Richard DeCicco, a 40-year industry veteran, stated, "I'm thrilled to bring this brand to market with Christie. The product is of the highest quality and the initial market response is like nothing I've seen in the past 20 years. We are excited to introduce this product to our Iconic portfolio and have our shareholders participate in the brand's success."

Further to our previous release, the company is in the final stages of a negotiated settlement with certain holders of company debt, and looks to finalize an agreement which will allow Iconic Brands to move forward and realize the full value of the existing portfolio, as well pursue new opportunities. While there can be no assurance the company will be able to finalize these negotiations, the company is highly confident that the parties will execute on the agreed terms.

Iconic Brands, Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at .

