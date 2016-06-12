St John Boat Rental Company Adds New Luxury Catamaran Virgin Islands Day Trips

St John boat rental company, Beach Bum Boat Rentals, announces the addition of a 37â Luxury catamaran to its Virgin Islands rental fleet. The 37â Catamaran features two staterooms, two full bathrooms, air conditioned salon, and is available for private daily or weekly rentals.

(firmenpresse) - [St John Boat Rental](http://beachbumboatrentals.com) company, Beach Bum Boat Rentals, has welcomed an exceptional new boat to their U.S & British Virgin Islands rental fleet - a 37ÂÂ luxury power catamaran party boat.



Renting a private charter boat in St Thomas or St John in the [U.S. Virgin Islands](http://visitusvi.com) is the most popular day excursion for both cruise ship passengers and vacationers staying at hotels, time share properties or private villas. Most charter companies offer center consoles boats, but Beach Bum Boat Rentals offers a wide variety of boat types. The addition of this 37ÂÂ Luxury catamaran allows customers a high end luxury option at an affordable daily rate.



The 37ÂÂ Luxury Catamaran features indoor and outdoor dining areas, a fully equipped galley and a spacious air conditioned salon with giant windows for exceptional viewing of the gorgeous Virgin Islands for up to 12 passengers. Two roomy cabins and two comfortable restrooms provide passengers with privacy, lots of storage, and a place to change out of that wet swim suit.



Outdoors, passengers can relax on the front deck in the sun on comfortable bean bag chairs, or go up to the flybridge for incredible views. This luxury catamaran is available by the day, or for rent by the week.



ÂÂThis boat is super comfortable because of the air conditioned salon area. Its roomy layout and giant windows allow guests to gather and relax inside without giving up the incredible view of the islands,ÂÂ says Brian Woeller, owner of Beach Bum Boat Rentals. ÂÂFor bigger groups who want to spend time together, like wedding parties or family reunions, the layout on this 37ÂÂ Luxury Catamaran is ideal.ÂÂ says Woeller.



St Thomas and St John are very popular wedding and cruise ship destinations, and frequently have groups of 20-30 people looking for rental boats to accommodate them.



ÂÂOur family meets in the Virgin Islands for vacation every year, and we rented the catamaran from Beach Bum Boat Rentals for a day,ÂÂ said patron Stewart Luckman. ÂÂIt was fantastic. There were 10 of us and we were able to spend time together in the salon, but it never felt crowded. The kids loved the floating bean bag chairs on the front of the boat. Our whole family agreed it was the best day of any of our vacations, and the most luxurious boat weÂÂve ever rented.ÂÂ





Pricing on the 37ÂÂ Luxury Catamaran is just $1,450 per day and includes the crew and fuel. The rental for the day is private and the itinerary is up to the customer, so the group can decide where theyÂÂd like to spend their time without having to be on someone elseÂÂs schedule.



You can reserve the 37ÂÂ power catamaran in St Thomas or St John, at [Beach Bum Boat Rentals](http://beachbumboatrentals.com).





http://BeachBumBoatRentals.com



Beach Bum Boat Rentals

http://BeachBumBoatRentals.com

