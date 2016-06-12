Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (CSE: MOS) announces initial coverage by WallStreet Research

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. ("MOBI724" or the "Company") (CSE: MOS)(CSE: MOS.CN), a Fintech leader offering all in one fully integrated EMV payment, card link couponing and digital marketing announced the initiation of coverage by WallStreet Research (WSR).

WallStreet Research (WSR), a top-ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over three decades, announced that it has initiated Corporate Profile coverage on Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

The recent WSR Corporate Profile highlights new accomplishments and growth plans under the guidance of the current management and it's Board of Directors. MOBI724 is innovating in the FinTech space by offering solutions that add intelligence to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders.

WSR reports that the market for MOBI724 is rapidly growing and the Company is well positioned for great growth. WSR notes that the Company operates in a global market and that MOBI724 has completed a 3-year strategic plan, which includes monetization of the firm's solutions in Asia, Latin America, North America and the Caribbean. In 2015 the three major FinTech niches - Payments, Solutions and Technology - all beat the broader market with close to a 14% rate of return. FinTech M&A volume also increased with 195 announced deals and a median deal value of $74 Million in 2015. With the industry seeing 7x growth, WSR conservatively factored a similar multiple of annual trailing revenue and took into consideration that the Company also has a tax loss carry forward of $8 million dollars. Utilizing these factors brings Mobi724 into an approximate $23 million dollar valuation (approximately four times the current level). WSR feels that Mobi724 is well positioned in a fast and explosive industry and has strong potential to meet guidance of over 100% growth next year. The full report can be viewed at the following link address:

About WallStreet Research

WallStreet Research ("WSR") is a prominent research boutique led by Mr. Alan Stone, Managing Director of Alan Stone & Company, LLC (ASC). The firm specializes in the microcap and small cap investment arena, looking for emerging growth companies with strong management, unique or proprietary technology, significant market potential, financial strength, and outstanding long-term earnings growth possibilities. Mr. Stone was formerly a securities analyst and assistant portfolio manager at Merrill Lynch Asset Management, an investment analyst at Prudential Financial's Capital Markets Group, and an investment banker with Ladenburg Thalmann & Company. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Palm Beach, FL, and New York City, NY, and is well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. ASC/WSR also arranges road shows for its publicly traded clients, before the investment community in New York City, California and Florida. Information on WallStreet Research can be found at

About Mobi724 Global Solutions

MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (CSE: MOS), a leader in the Fintech industry based in Montreal (Canada), offers a unique and fully integrated suite of Payment & Digital Marketing solutions.

We are innovating in our market with a combined EMV Payment, Card Linked Offers, and Digital Marketing platform that works on any card and any mobile device. We pioneered in adding intelligence to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders. We succeed in leveraging all available user and purchasing data to increase transaction volumes and spend.

MOBI724 provides a turnkey solution to its clients to capture card transactions on any mobile device, at any point of sale or from any payment card. Our easy-to-adapt gateway Switch is designed for easy integration with all payment protocols in our target markets.

Within the same solution suite we combined our Card Linked Offers solution, and provided financial institutions' payment card portfolios and retailers the ability to add offers and/or coupons which can be redeemed directly at the Point of Sale, in a seamless user experience for all the parties in the eco-system.

MOBI724 Global Solutions unleashes the true potential of both payment and card-linked couponing/rewards transactions for both online and offline points of sale (POS).

The Corporation provides its customers with full and comprehensive traceability and enriched consumer data through its offering. Its solutions enables card associations, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, mobile operators and card issuers to create, manage, deliver and "track and measure" incentive campaigns worldwide to ANY mobile device and allow its redemption at ANY point of sales.

Our credit and debit EMV payment solutions will allow banks to process end to end EMV transactions, focusing on authentication, approved security and quick merchant adoption which allows the users to process payments with a wide range of devices over a secure and seamless transaction.

MOBI724's PCI and EMV cloud-based switch, with their device agnostic connectivity, simplifies deployment and integration, and introduces new payment and digital incentives solutions to the market enabling multi layered intelligent transactions therefore SMART TRANSACTIONS.

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regard to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to the Company or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy. This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

