Seismic Named a Leader in Sales Enablement Automation by Independent Research Firm

Company received highest score possible for user experience and execution road map

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- , the leading enterprise-grade sales enablement solution, announced that they have been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave: Sales Enablement Automation Systems, Q4 2016.

Seismic was among the nine select vendors Forrester Research invited to participate in the report. Vendors were evaluated on 33 criteria via vendor surveys, product demos, and customer references. The report analyzes solutions based on criteria in three main categories: strategy, market presence, and current offering.

In naming Seismic a Leader, the report notes, "For content administration and management, Seismic has all of the bells and whistles: decomposition of PowerPoints and PDFs into individual pages; in-depth workflows for reviews and approvals; and rapid assembly of customized content, which gets automatic updates as it changes."

"Our team at Seismic works tirelessly to ensure that customers are realizing the benefits of a sales enablement solution unparalleled in the market in terms of helping deliver the right content to the right sales rep at the right time," said Doug Winter, Seismic CEO and co-founder. "We believe that this is reflected by Seismic being named a Leader in a report of such high quality and reputation as the Forrester Wave."

The fourth quarter has seen a rapid succession of major analyst reports citing Seismic's position as a representative vendor in the sales enablement market. On October 20, , and on October 5, Aragon Research in their Aragon Research's Globe for Sales Engagement Platforms.

In May, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Seismic found a for organizations deploying the company's sales enablement solution ("The Total Economic Impact Of The Seismic Sales Enablement Platform").

"Seismic remains the only true end-to-end sales enablement platform for enterprises, playing an essential role in each stage of the sales content creation lifecycle," said Winter. "As the first set of major analyst reports on the bourgeoning sales enablement landscape continue to be published, it is my view that research firms are recognizing the significant advantage this gives Seismic over competitors."

For more information and to download a copy of The Forrester Wave: Sales Enablement Automation Systems, Q4 2016, visit Seismic's website .

Seismic's leading sales enablement solution allows marketing teams to personalize content at scale and equips large sales teams with the right content for every interaction, dramatically improving time spent selling and win rates. Seismic is the only sales enablement platform powered by machine learning and the award-winning LiveDocs® technology, which automates the creation of personalized sales materials within seconds. Real-time analytics provide unprecedented insight for marketing teams looking to gauge which content helps close deals, further aligning marketing and sales efforts. Headquartered in San Diego and with 280 employees across the globe, Seismic is privately held by its executive team and investment firms General Atlantic, JMI Equity, and Jackson Square Ventures.

To see how Seismic is being used by firms in your industry, visit .

