       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Software


Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Announces EIR Compensation Analytics powered by EIR DataTools

First and only automated delivery of standard compensation analytics for every user

ID: 511216
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - WALTHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- (EIR), an SAP partner, today announces the release of EIR Compensation Analytics, powered by EIR DataTools. EIR's new SAP extension application, released in time for the upcoming compensation cycle, provides real-time, automated self-service compensation reporting and analytics for all SAP SuccessFactors users.

EIR Compensation Analytics offers an easy to access decision support tool for everyone involved in the annual compensation cycle planning -- managers, HR business partners, and senior leaders. This actionable data makes it possible to quickly determine and validate that compensation decisions reflect the organizations' pay for performance philosophy within established budgets.

As a SAP HANA Cloud Platform application, EIR Compensation Analytics is fast -- aggregating and summarizing compensation data from multiple sources (templates) while ensuring accuracy and role-based data security. One of its greatest benefits to users is the significant time saved by replacing a manual, time-consuming preparation process.

"We know what our customers face during their yearly compensation cycle. Many times organizations approach EIR for help with this process alone," said France Lampron, CEO and president of Enterprise Information Resources Inc. "Our new reporting and analytics application improves the process for everyone in an organization from managers to the CEO."

Enterprise Information Resources Inc. (EIR) is an HR systems consulting and software development company specializing in talent management solutions for current and prospective SAP SuccessFactors customers. EIR brings extensive functional knowledge, deep technical expertise, an unparalleled record of success. In addition to EIR Compensation Analytics, EIR DataTools provides data transformation services for talent management, performance and compensation data.

EIR's experience with implementation, transitioning and integration of SAP SuccessFactors talent management solutions offers customers access to the wide range of possibilities for using these solutions. EIR is a member of SAP Partner Edge program and a certified implementation partner for SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

SAP, SuccessFactors, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Press Contact:


Pat Arcand || Public Relations
Enterprise Information Resources Inc.
Office: 617- 576-7777
Cell: 617-251-7778



More information:
http://www.erpinforesources.com



Keywords (optional):

compensation-analytics, hr-compensation-reports, successfactors-talent-management, compensation-data,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/06/2016 - 18:01
Language: English
News-ID 511216
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Enterprise Information Resources Inc.
Stadt: WALTHAM, MA


Number of hits: 86

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.738
Registriert Heute: 28
Registriert Gestern: 29
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 178


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z