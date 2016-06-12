Statement by Ministers Qualtrough and Philpott on "We Can Do Better: The Governor General's Conference on Concussions in Sport"

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- On behalf of all Canadians, we to want thank His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, for hosting "We Can Do Better: The Governor General's Conference on Concussions in Sport" and making a meaningful contribution to discussions and actions on concussions.

We share His Excellency's concern that too many Canadians-and too many young people, in particular-are not getting enough physical activity. The government has made healthy living a priority and supports programs to engage Canadians in sport and recreation. However, it is equally important that these activities be safe.

We recognize that concussions are a serious public health issue. Greater awareness about concussions and their potential dangers is needed, particularly among those involved in sport and recreation activities. In addition, the risk of concussions may be a barrier to participation in physical activities for some young people and cause concern for caregivers. This is why our government is taking action.

In June 2016, working with our provincial and territorial colleagues, we agreed on the framework for a harmonized, pan-Canadian approach to the awareness, prevention and responsible management of concussions.

More recently, in October 2016, our government announced an investment of $1.4 million to develop national guidelines and Return-to-Learn and Return-to-Play protocols. This investment aims to keep Canadians, especially young people, in the game and safe from concussions and their harmful consequences. These protocols and guidelines will ensure that the same principles are in place, both in schools and in community sport and recreation settings.

The health and safety of Canadians is a priority for our government, as is the promotion of safe and inclusive sport and recreation. We thank His Excellency for challenging us all to do better.

