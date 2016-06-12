FareHarbor Announces Integration with Expedia Local Expert Creating new Opportunity to Book Real-time Tours and Activities with FareHarbor Clients

Systems work seamlessly to offer consumers live availability and an online booking solution for adventures and activities with tour operators around the world

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- , a family-owned business serving tour and activity operators and concierge desks with the industry's ultimate online booking and reservation management platform, today announced its integration with Expedia Local Expert (LX), a leading provider of activities and destination experiences, offering expertise and assistance in booking events, activities, tours, attractions, ground transportation and other services to our consumers in over a thousand destinations around the world.

Through the new API integration, FareHarbor and Expedia Local Expert mutual tour operator customers now have access and marketing exposure to Expedia customers during the critical processes of planning and booking travel arrangements like flights, hotels, car rentals and tours and activities. The integration ensures that Expedia customers and both companies' mutual tour and activity partners enjoy benefits like real-time tour and product availability, no overbookings, enhanced accuracy in booking, and more.

"Since our inception, FareHarbor has focused relentlessly on helping simplify our clients' lives on the IT back-end while helping drive more traffic and revenue on the front-end," said Lawrence Hester, CEO, FareHarbor. "This new integration with Expedia Local Expert is one of those rare opportunities where we can achieve both objectives with one project, and we look forward to continued collaboration with Expedia Local Expert toward that end."

FareHarbor will be present at the Expedia Partner Conference in Las Vegas early December 2016.

A leading provider of activities and destination experiences, Expedia Local Expert offers expertise and assistance in booking events, activities, tours, attractions, ground transportation and other services to our consumers in over a thousand destinations around the world.

Drawing from a rich portfolio of thousands of tours and adventures across the globe, these services are available online, over the phone and face-to-face at one of our many concierge and activity desks in more than 100 hotels and other retail locations worldwide.

Founded in January 2013, Honolulu-based FareHarbor began shortly after a planned family vacation to Hawaii, when co-founder Zachary Hester and his brother Lawrence discovered the challenges of booking activities online while on the island. After working in the business for two years, he assembled a team of family and friends and together they set out to create a world-class online reservation system specifically designed to empower tour operators to better serve their customers while increasing online bookings and revenue. Today, FareHarbor supports more than 3,000 tour operators, booking agents and concierge desks in 50 states plus the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Tahiti from its offices in Hawaii, San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis and Boston. For more information, please visit .

Jeremy Ertl



Skyya Communications



(952) 746-1311

PressRelease by

FareHarbor

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 18:22

Language: English

News-ID 511219

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: FareHarbor

Stadt: DENVER, CO





Number of hits: 93



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease