Finning donates $125,000 to Wood Buffalo Food Bank

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Finning Canada, a subsidiary of Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT), announced that the company and its employees contributed $125,000 in support of the Wood Buffalo Food Bank. This donation is part of the company's commitment to aiding in rebuilding the Fort McMurray community, following the wild fires that ravaged the area in the spring.

"Finning has been a part of the Fort McMurray community for over 50 years and we are pleased to be able to support the community in this time of need," said Juan Carlos Villegas, president of Finning Canada and COO of Finning International Inc.

"The outpouring of support from across the entire Finning organization for the communities devastated by the fires was incredible. Our people contributed $50,000 in support of those impacted," said Mr. Villegas.

In addition to the generous gift from employees, Finning dedicated $75,000 to support the recovery and rebuild efforts for a total contribution of $125,000.

Finning's donation will help the Wood Buffalo Food Bank ensure that every family in the community has food on their table. A portion of the funds will be used to support the mobile pantry program in Fort McMurray First Nations and Anzac and re-entry kits for families returning to their homes and the community.

"The need is greater than ever in the region," said Arianna Johnson, executive director of the Wood Buffalo Food Bank. "It has been six months since the fires and many people are still not in their homes and are reliant on the services we provide. This donation will go a long way to help ensure families don't have to worry about basic necessities like putting food on the table at a time when they're concerned about keeping a roof over their heads."

Finning Canada is a division of Finning International Inc., the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta Finning Canada sells, rents and provides customer support services for Caterpillar equipment and engines in British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories and a portion of Nunavut. They serve a diverse range of industrial markets, including mining, forestry, construction, pipeline/oil field construction, agriculture, government sector, marine, transportation, fisheries, and the commercial transport industry.

