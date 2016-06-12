Saint Marc Pub-Cafe, Bakery & Cheese Affinage Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Whiskey Dinner

Pacific City Hotspot Hosts Day of Festivities on Dec. 15

(firmenpresse) - HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- -- Pacific City's hottest spot for trendsetting Americana-inspired cuisine -- is pleased to announce it will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on December 15 with a day full of festivities, complete with cake, bacon, Jell-O shots, whiskey, red SOLO® cups and an Americana office party theme.

Like any good office party, Saint Marc will mark the mid-day by serving an enormous red SOLO® velvet cake made fresh with mousse, raspberries and cream cheese. The cake cutting will take place at noon along with a Jell-O Shot toast and guests are welcome to enjoy a complimentary slice of cake all day long. To commemorate the one year anniversary Jell-O shots and all 11 signature bacon 'buy' the slice are only $1 all day long.

At 6 p.m., the entire restaurant will be invited to participate in a Whiskey Toast celebrating the momentous occasion, which kicks off an exclusive Whiskey Dinner at 6:30 p.m. The 60-guest, reservation-only dinner will feature a menu that includes scallop ceviche, pork cheek ravioli, smoked bone marrow brulee and more, all flawlessly paired with the perfect whiskies. Featured master mixologists Thomas (Mac) McFarland Gregory III (CEO) and Kent Bearden (senior director of operations) will guide the evening's events showcasing the iconic whiskey, cocktails and cuisine that is masterfully paired with each incredible course. Following the dinner, Saint Marc will take the celebration into the night by hosting its traditional, yet over the top, nightly Americana House Party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information and to reserve tickets, call 714-374-1101.

"Over the past year, Saint Marc has had the distinct pleasure of being part of a vibrant community, and we want to thank our customers on our first anniversary and invite them to celebrate this milestone along with us," says Gregory. "Saint Marc is all about incredible food and beverage in an environment that creates an atmosphere of a unique dining experience -- and we are proud to have been serving the Huntington Beach area for a year. We look forward to many more years to come."

For more information about Saint Marc, visit . With media inquiries, please call Leslie Licano at 949-733-8679 ext. 101 or email . Saint Marc is also on , , and .

Saint Marc Pub - Café, Bakery & Cheese Affinage is the brand's first and flagship establishment, situated along the Huntington Beach coastline within the vibrant new Pacific City. Saint Marc offers nostalgic, Americana cuisine in a family and pet friendly environment. Ambassadors serving as personal culinary consultants offer expert advice on Saint Marc's unique selection of distinctive food and hydration available tableside or self-selected from free-standing stations. iPads of information offering images and on-demand ordering of what guests want when they want it, free-flow bread from the bakery, over 100 cheese selections from boards to fondue, craft beers in a can, 32 wines on draught, with mixology served in Red Solo Cups and dishes served on faux paper plates -- highlight just some of the enticing features and unique characteristics that set Saint Marc on a less-traveled path. To learn more, visit .

