Co-Founder of Zahalo Appointed as Board Member of the Electronic Retailing Association

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Ranjit Mulgaonkar, President and COO of Zahalo, formerly DNA Response, has joined the board of the Electronic Retailing Association (ERA), which includes other members from companies such as QVC, HSN, Telebrands and Guthy-Renker.

"I've been involved with ERA for about 5 years now having participated in various committees and speaking engagements and I have also written some content for the blog. With the board appointment, I know I will be able to contribute even more value that will help marketers tackle the changing environment," said Mulgaonkar. "I am honored to be on the board and am looking forward to working with other industry leaders to educate ERA members and help grow the organization."

As a member of the board, Mulgaonkar will bring extensive knowledge related to e-commerce that will help ERA members understand the challenges and benefits of . His previous experience as the founder of DNA Response and before that, as an executive at Amazon, will provide ERA members with the guidance needed to adapt to a rapidly evolving digital marketing industry.

"We at the ERA are elated to have Ranjit join our Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of knowledge on the digital side of the house that will very much complement our new board slate. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard," said Chris Reinmuth, President and CEO of the Electronic Retailing Association.

To learn more about Ranjit Mulgaonkar, visit him on LinkedIn at .

The Electronic Retailing Association (ERA) serves as the exclusive trade association representing the $350 billion direct-to-consumer marketplace. ERA membership spans the globe to encompass all levels of direct marketers, from start-up companies to global leaders that employ the power of direct response to market across all platforms including television, digital media and radio to achieve a consumer-direct, measurable and accountable response. In addition to helping grow its members' business opportunities and profitability as a major resource for networking, business tools and information, ERA is also the voice of the direct-to-consumer industry in the nation's Capital, working daily to protect the regulatory and legislative climate in an ongoing effort to ensure direct response marketers' ability to bring quality products and services to the consumer. Through its acclaimed self-regulatory guidelines, ERA is also dedicated to building consumer trust in direct response-marketed products and services. For more information, Retailing.org.

Zahalo believes that trust is the key to growth and long-term performance for consumer product brands. They develop best-in-class services in digital marketing, web development, marketplaces management, distributed ecommerce, and analytics. Zahalo was founded in 2016 from a merger between Bluewater Digital and DNA Response with offices in Seattle, Washington; Clearwater, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Pune, India. Learn more at Zahalo.com.

