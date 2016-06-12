3 Things Your Didn't Know About Homes for sale in Gardnerville NV

John Stevenson Real Estate has released 3 previously unpublished facts about its Homes for sale in Gardnerville, NV "Homes for sale in Gardnerville NV". Further information can be found at http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/.

(firmenpresse) - John Stevenson Real Estate has today made public 3 as yet unreleased facts about its Homes for sale in Gardnerville, NV 'Homes for sale in Gardnerville NV', now available at Minden, NV, which fans and consumers within the Gardnerville Real Estate space should find particularly interesting.



The 3 items include nuggets such as how:



The idea for creating Homes for sale in Gardnerville NV came about after John Stevenson Real Estate finds homes for sale in Gardnerville, NV because of how beautiful the owner-broker, John Stevenson thought the Gardnerville area was. After seeing the pretty ranch and farm real estate for sale in Gardnerville, NV, John decided that his team needed to help buyers find their dream home in Gardnerville, NV...



The John Stevenson brokerage has been in the valley for only a month and has been actively working with buyers who want to buy a home in Gardnerville for the past 2 weeks. John Stevenson is the broker and is working to build a team of 5-10 people in the near future, which is considered huge by industry standards. This goes to show with a great team such as John Stevenson Real Estate Brokerage, the team can deliver the right homes for sale in Gardnerville, NV.



The campaign to show homes for sale in Gardnerville, NV almost didn't see the light of day, when it spent $30,000.00 on a mail campaign that did not work or when it spent $10,000.00 on a call center who took the money and did no work. The problem was overcome by learning to rely on it's own expertise to help people who are looking for homes for sale in Gardnerville.



John Stevenson Real Estate did something different compared to other businesses in the Gardnerville Real Estate space, by offering an entire team to help one find and purchase a Gardnerville home instead of just using a one agent team.



Homes for sale in Gardnerville NV was released as part of John Stevenson Real Estate's greater plans to help thousands of home buyers and sellers buy or sell home in Gardnerville while providing the best results and top customer service. It's hoped this goal will be achieved by the year 2020





John Stevenson Real Estate got it's start when Founder John Stevenson noticed a growing need for people who need to buy a home in Gardnerville, NV for the best price and best results at the end of the transaction. With 5 years experience in the real estate world, John Stevenson started in 2011.



John Stevenson is quoted saying: "We like to do things to connect with our consumers and customers. Things like online video blog, market updates and updated property searches, and releasing these little factoids even after Homes for sale in Gardnerville NV hits the market are what make all the difference."



John's program to help buyers find homes for sale in Gardnerville NV has been live for 1 month. To find out more, it's possible to visit [http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/neighborhoo...](http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/neighborhoods/gardnerville/)



For more facts and further information about John Stevenson Real Estate, this can be discovered at http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/





More information:

http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

John Stevenson Real Estate

http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/

PressRelease by

John Stevenson Real Estate

Requests:

(775) 430-4145

Date: 12/06/2016 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 511224

Character count: 3479

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: John Stevenson Real Estate

Ansprechpartner: John Stevenson

Stadt: Minden

Telefon: (775) 430-4145



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/12/2016



Number of hits: 92



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease