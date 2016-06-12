TECHNICOLOR : Successful partial refinancing of existing Term Loan due July 2020

Successful partial refinancing of existing Term Loan due July 2020







Paris (France), 6 December 2016 - Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX:

TCLRY) successfully closed today its new Term Loan issue transaction launched in

mid-November.



Technicolor raised ?450 million of 7-year Senior Secured Term Loan B rated

Ba3/BB- in line with its existing term loans, but on a covenant-lite basis.

Proceeds have been used to partially refinance its existing term loans due

2020, in particular the U.S. dollar portion.



The new facility was upsized in-market from ?250 to ?450 million and has a

margin of 350 basis points over Euribor with a 0% floor.







***



About Technicolor



Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment

sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and

innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced

video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an

extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging and sound

technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new

experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.



www.technicolor.com - Follow us: (at)Technicolor - linkedin.com/company/technicolor



Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in

the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).







