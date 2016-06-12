EVS Broadcast Equipment: publication of a transparency notification

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
EVS Broadcast Equipment has received different transparency notifications in the
last few days indicating that Norges Bank crossed different times the threshold
of 3% (up to 3.07% on November 29, down to 2.78% on November 30 and up again to
3.23% on December 2). Here is a summary of the different moves:
Date on which the threshold is crossed voting rights shares on loan Total
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
29/11 2.73% 0.33% 3.07%
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
30/11 2.44% 0.33% 2.78%
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
2/12 2.92% 0.32% 3.23%
The most recent notification, dated December 5, 2016, contains the following
information:
Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or
voting rights
Notification by: a person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Norges Bank (the Central Bank
of Norway), Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, Oslo, 0107, Norway
Transaction date: December 2, 2016
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%
Denominator: 13,625,000
Notified details:
+----------+---------------+---------------------------------------------------+
|A) Voting | Previous | After the transaction |
|rights | notification | |
+----------+---------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+
| |# voting rights| # voting rights | % voting rights |
+----------+---------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+
|Holders of| | Linked to | Not linked | Linked to | Not linked |
| voting | | securities | to the | securities | to the |
| rights | | | securities | | securities |
+----------+---------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+
|Norges | | 397,468 | | 2.92% | |
|Bank | | | | | |
+----------+---------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+
TOTAL | 397,468 | 0 | 2.92% | 0.00% |
+------------+------------+------------+------------+
+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+
|B) Equivalent| |
|financial | After the transaction |
|instruments | |
+-------------+------------+----------+---------+-----------+-------+----------+
| | | |Exercise |# of voting| | |
| | | |period or|rights that| | |
| Holders of | Type of | | date | may be | % of | |
| equivalent | financial |Expiration| |acquired if|voting |Settlement|
| financial |Instruments | date | | the |rights | |
| instruments | | | |instrument | | |
| | | | | is | | |
| | | | | exercised | | |
+-------------+------------+----------+---------+-----------+-------+----------+
|Norges Bank | Shares on | | At any | 43,098 | 0.32% | Physical |
| | loan | | time | | | |
| | (right to | | | | | |
| | call) | | | | | |
+-------------+------------+----------+---------+-----------+-------+----------+
TOTAL | 43,098 | 0.32% |
+-----------+-------+
+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------------+
| TOTAL (A & B) | | # voting rights | % of voting rights |
+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------------+
TOTAL (A & B) | 440,566 | 3.23% |
+-----------------+--------------------+
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively
held:
Norges Bank is the Central Bank of Norway. As part of its central bank
activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is
responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global
(GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the
Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are
executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in
the name of Norges Bank.
Additional information:
This notification was triggered by an increase in shares held as collateral.
This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website
(www.evs.com).
Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their
shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes)
and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of
important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the
EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom(at)evs.com or fax
+32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to
be taken into account is 13,625,000 shares.
ABOUT EVS
EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production.
The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to
build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance
live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations - such as the C-Cast
multimedia platform and DYVI IT-based switcher - are raising the bar for live
production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners,
producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions
and increase revenue streams. The company is headquartered in Belgium with
around 500 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North
America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information, please contact:
Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO
Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate
Communication
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-
4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 14. E-mail: corpcom(at)evs.com; www.evs.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the
business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its
affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of
EVS' management are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from
those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the
company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's
products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce
new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and
pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual
results or performance of the company to differ materially from those
contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to
publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect
events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
