6 December 2016, Road Town, Tortola, BVI
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful allocation of
4,635,890 new ordinary shares (the "Offer Shares")
Referring to the Company's press releases dated 1(st) November 2016 and 8(th)
November, Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") announces the
successful allocation of 4,635,890 Offer Shares for a price of USD 38.18 per
Offer Share, in total USD 176,998,280.20.
As of the creation of the Offer Shares, which is planned for 9 December 2016,
the Company's issued share capital will consist of 9,974,002 ordinary shares, of
which all will be duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and non-
assessable. As a result, unissued (authorized) shares will comprise of
1,025,998 ordinary shares without par value and 1,000,000 series A non-voting
preferred shares without par value.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an
invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the
Company.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares
of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may
not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No
public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United
States.
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss
Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH
is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis
Group AG.
Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting
Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.