Eastern Property Holdings Limited announces the successful allocation of 4,635,890 new ordinary shares

Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) /

Eastern Property Holdings Limited announces the successful allocation of

4,635,890 new ordinary shares

6 December 2016, Road Town, Tortola, BVI



Eastern Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful allocation of

4,635,890 new ordinary shares (the "Offer Shares")

Referring to the Company's press releases dated 1(st) November 2016 and 8(th)

November, Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") announces the

successful allocation of 4,635,890 Offer Shares for a price of USD 38.18 per

Offer Share, in total USD 176,998,280.20.

As of the creation of the Offer Shares, which is planned for 9 December 2016,

the Company's issued share capital will consist of 9,974,002 ordinary shares, of

which all will be duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and non-

assessable. As a result, unissued (authorized) shares will comprise of

1,025,998 ordinary shares without par value and 1,000,000 series A non-voting

preferred shares without par value.





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an

invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the

Company.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an

offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in

which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration

or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares

of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may

not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable

exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No



public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United

States.



Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss

Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH

is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis

Group AG.



Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting

Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.





