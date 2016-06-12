Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2017

(firmenpresse) - ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX: FTS)(NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately CAD$47 billion, on a pro forma basis as at September 30, 2016 including the acquisition of ITC Holdings Corp. The Corporation's 8,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Contacts:

Ms. Janet Craig

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortis Inc.

709.737.2900





