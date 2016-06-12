Media Advisory: Acceptance of Medium-lift Helicopters

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will announce the acceptance of two new medium-lift helicopters into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet.

Minister LeBlanc will be available for questions following the announcement. A photo opportunity will also be available for media.

Attendees can use the parking north of 200 Comet Private (right side of Comet private). Please take traffic into consideration.

Notes to editor / news director:

It would be preferable if interested media register with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Media Relations at (613) 990-7537 or by 3:00 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

