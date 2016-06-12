       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Acceptance of Medium-lift Helicopters

ID: 511233
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will announce the acceptance of two new medium-lift helicopters into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet.

Minister LeBlanc will be available for questions following the announcement. A photo opportunity will also be available for media.

Attendees can use the parking north of 200 Comet Private (right side of Comet private). Please take traffic into consideration.

Notes to editor / news director:

It would be preferable if interested media register with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Media Relations at (613) 990-7537 or by 3:00 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

Internet:

Follow us on Twitter!

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit .

Follow us on Twitter!

Contacts:
Media Relations
Fisheries and Oceans Canada
613-990-7537


Laura Gareau
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister
Fisheries and Oceans Canada
613-992-3474



More information:
http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

fisheries-and-oceans-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/06/2016 - 20:09
Language: English
News-ID 511233
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 45

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.738
Registriert Heute: 28
Registriert Gestern: 29
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 177


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z