Barrick Announces Appointment of Pablo Marcet to Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) today announced that it has appointed Pablo Marcet to the Company's Board of Directors.

Born in Argentina, Mr. Marcet is a seasoned mining professional with nearly 30 years of experience in the exploration, development, and operation of mines across Latin America. His appointment reflects the increasingly important role this region will play in Barrick's long-term growth strategy. Many of Barrick's most significant projects are located in Argentina and Chile, including Pascua-Lama, Alturas, and Cerro Casale, along with the highly prospective El Indio belt, where we are actively exploring for new discoveries in a district already home to multiple world-class gold deposits. Mr. Marcet's deep operational and geopolitical experience in Latin America will be a vital asset as the Company evaluates new investments in the region.

During his career, Mr. Marcet has held senior management positions in geology, mining operations, and business development, including 15 years at BHP Billiton. He also served as President of Northern Orion Resources' South American operations before the company's acquisition by Yamana Gold, and later as Chief Executive Officer of Waymar Resources, until its acquisition by Orosur Mining. He also serves on the board of U3O8 Corp., a TSX-listed resource company focused on South America.

Mr. Marcet holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, a Master's degree in Economic Geology from Harvard University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT: Daniel Oh
Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance
+1 416 307-7414


MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd
Senior Vice President, Communications


+1 416 307-7414



More information:
http://www.barrick.com



Date: 12/06/2016 - 22:07
Language: English
Barrick Gold Corporation
TORONTO, ONTARIO


