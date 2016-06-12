BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results on Tuesday December 20th, 2016

(firmenpresse) - WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB) will be reporting results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 on December 20, 2016. A conference call and live webcast will be held beginning at 8 am ET, which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-309-0607 or by logging on at .

A replay of the conference call will also be available at approximately 11 am ET by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and entering Conference ID #18826550 or by clicking the link above.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry secures, connects and mobilizes the enterprise. For today's enterprise of things, BlackBerry provides devices and a software platform that enables and manages security, mobility and communications between and among hardware, programs, mobile apps and the internet of things. Founded in 1984 and based in Waterloo, Ontario, BlackBerry operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit .

