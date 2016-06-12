       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Networking


BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results on Tuesday December 20th, 2016

ID: 511246
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB) will be reporting results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 on December 20, 2016. A conference call and live webcast will be held beginning at 8 am ET, which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-309-0607 or by logging on at .

A replay of the conference call will also be available at approximately 11 am ET by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and entering Conference ID #18826550 or by clicking the link above.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry secures, connects and mobilizes the enterprise. For today's enterprise of things, BlackBerry provides devices and a software platform that enables and manages security, mobility and communications between and among hardware, programs, mobile apps and the internet of things. Founded in 1984 and based in Waterloo, Ontario, BlackBerry operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit .

Contacts:
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
519-888-7465


Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
519-597-7273



More information:
http://www.blackberry.com



Keywords (optional):

blackberry-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/06/2016 - 22:30
Language: English
News-ID 511246
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: BlackBerry Limited
Stadt: WATERLOO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 63

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Networking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.743
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 32
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 163


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z