Tsakos Energy Navigation Announces Four New Time Charter Contracts

New Charters Increase to 68% Long Term Employment; Secured Revenues at Minimum $1.4 Billion with 2.8 Years Average Contract Duration

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited ("TEN") (NYSE: TNP), a leading diversified tanker owner, today announced new time charter contracts for four vessels, an aframax, two panamaxes, and a handysize product tanker, all to major end users. The average contract length of all four fixtures is 14 months which bring the aggregate fleet gross revenues to a minimum of $1.4 billion.

"The new time charters increase TEN's fleet under secured revenue employment to 68%. With seven more vessels delivering in 2017, six of which under long term charters, the coverage will well exceed 70%. Responding to our charterers' appetite, we will be reaching our long term coverage goal well ahead of schedule," stated Mr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO of TEN and current Chairman of INTERTANKO. "Repeat business from first class clients fits well with our industrial shipping model, solidify further our balance sheet, and support TEN's continued profitability, all attributes which should ultimately be reflected in TEN's true valuation," Mr. Tsakos concluded.

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. The Company's pro-forma fleet, including one VLCC, five Aframax tankers and a Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

Visit our company website at:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements.

TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information please contact:





Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710





Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Paul Lampoutis

+212 661 7566

PressRelease by

Tsakos Energy Navigation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/06/2016 - 23:10

Language: English

News-ID 511253

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tsakos Energy Navigation

Stadt: ATHENS, GREECE





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease