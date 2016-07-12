âNiche Retreats Releases Christmas Offers on Cornwall Holiday Accommodation

Cornwall holiday company reveals its last-minute deals and special offers on self catering holiday accommodation in Cornwall this Christmas.

(firmenpresse) - Cornish holiday company Niche Retreats has this week released a list of special offers and last-minute deals on self catering accommodation in Cornwall over the Christmas holidays.



The Porthleven based lettings agency has rounded up a selection of offers with up to 20% off its last remaining cottages and holiday homes available for the festive period.



Christmas is a particularly special time of year to visit Cornwall, when visitors can enjoy quiet beaches, wild scenery and a festive, community spirit in towns and villages along the coast.



[Niche Retreats](http://www.nicheretreats.co.uk/) hopes the special offers and last-minute deals on Christmas cottages and holiday homes in Cornwall will inspire more people to visit at this time of year.



Matt Osborne from Niche Retreats said: ÂÂA lot of our accommodation is already booked up for Christmas by people who return year-on year. But we hope the last remaining holiday homes will be taken by newcomers to Cornwall at Christmas so they can experience the countyÂÂs magical beauty and festive spirit at this time of year.ÂÂ



The list of special offers includes Kennack Heights - a stunning penthouse apartment with breathtaking sea and countryside views in the village of Kuggar on the Lizard peninsula. This smart, modern apartment sleeps up to 4 people and is available for Â£1095 (reduced from Â£1250) for one week from 20-27th December.



Also available is Anchor Cottage, right on the sea front in the pretty fishing village of Porthleven. This traditional, stone cottage sleeps 4 people and enjoys panoramic views of the coast as well as high spec furnishings and facilities. This property is now available for Â£940 (was Â£1175) for Christmas week from 21-28th December.



A little further up the south coast of Cornwall is The Boat House, which is on offer for Â£880 (down from Â£1100) for Christmas week from 20-27th December. This stunning cottage is superbly set right on the beach at Portholland, surrounded by the Caerhays Estate. The Boat House, which sleeps 4 people, makes a great location and comfortable base for a Christmas getaway.





Matt Osborne Commented: ÂÂThese holiday homes and the others on our list of Christmas offers are some of the finest places to stay in Cornwall. All are located on or very close to the coast, making them perfect for bracing walks or simply soaking up the sea views.ÂÂ



For more information, please visit the special offers page at Niche Retreats: http://www.nicheretreats.co.uk/special-breaks-and-offers/





More information:

http://www.nicheretreats.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Niche Retreats

http://www.nicheretreats.co.uk/

PressRelease by

Niche Retreats

Requests:

+441872870675

Date: 12/07/2016 - 06:02

Language: English

News-ID 511262

Character count: 2772

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Niche Retreats

Ansprechpartner: Matt Osborne

Stadt: Porthleven

Telefon: +441872870675



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/12/2016



Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease