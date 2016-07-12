Brighton Estate Agent Signs for Brighton & Hove Albion

A Brighton estate agent has reported that it has signed a sponsorship deal with local football team Brighton & Hove Albion.
(firmenpresse) - Brighton estate agent Mansell McTaggart has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with local football club Brighton & Hove Albion.
Brighton & Hove AlbionÂÂs latest signing will help support the club as it continues its rise through the football league.
As part of the agreement, a magnificent pitch-side and dual-aspect lounge at the Amex Stadium will be renamed ÂÂThe Mansell McTaggart LoungeÂÂ, giving a stunning view of AlbionÂÂs home games.
Brighton & Hove Albion came third in the EFL Championship League last season ÂÂ a big jump from 20th place the previous year. The club has started the 2016/2017 with similar success and is currently placed at position two, just a few points behind leaders Newcastle United.
This latest deal follows many years of sponsorship and advertising by [Mansell McTaggart in Brighton](http://www.mansellmctaggart.co.uk/estate-agents-brighton), one of 17 offices in the largest local estate agency in Sussex, including East and West Sussex, and into Surrey.
Martin Storey, director of Mansell McTaggart, said: ÂÂWeÂÂre really excited to be extending our association with a high profile organisation like Brighton & Hove Albion.
ÂÂTheir meteoric rise up the league last season reflects our own determination to stay the no.1 estate agent in our market area, and we look forward to our mutual continued success in our respective fieldsÂÂ.
Paul Rogers, commercial and premium partnerships manager of the Albion said: ÂÂWeÂÂre thrilled to have Mansell McTaggart join our team of corporate partners, and we look forward to providing great entertainment and value for them over the coming three seasonsÂÂ.
Mansell McTaggart is a Sussex-wide estate agent with a long established presence in Brighton. The local estate agent enjoys a high profile in the city and regularly sells the most houses in the area.
Leading property website rightmove reported that in the year ending March 2016, Mansell McTaggart sold more properties in local postcodes than any other agency.
Mansell McTaggartÂÂs Martin Storey added: ÂÂLike Albion, our estate agency is enjoying phenomenal year-on-year success. Long may this success and collaboration continue.ÂÂ
