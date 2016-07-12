Jacksonville SEO Company Guarantees Results For Marketing Clients

Jacksonville SEO company Howetek Creative helps small businesses get more customers and grow by increasing their online exposure, marketing their positive customer experiences, and building brand trust and authority. Results are always guaranteed.

(firmenpresse) - JACKSONVILLE, FL / December 6, 2016 ÂÂ Small businesses frustrated with ineffective marketing results or have trouble getting new customers now have an opportunity to get ahead without spending a fortune. Results are even guaranteed.



The Jacksonville Search marketing experts at [Howetek Creative](https://howetek.com/) have created a marketing process that effectively increases the online visibility and positive customer experiences of local businesses.



ÂÂWe have thoroughly tested and experimented with hundreds of techniques over the years and finally cracked the code,ÂÂ Howetek Creative founder, Gerry Howe stated. ÂÂIn order to successfully increase the customer base of our clients, we have to have a step-by-step system in place that doesnÂÂt lose momentum after Google algorithm updates,ÂÂ Gerry continued.



Gerry explained HowetekÂÂs proven system is less expensive and more effective than most of the marketing systems offered by competitors.



The process begins with learning about a clientÂÂs company, their competitors, and their target audience. Howetek Creative then identifies the keywords people use the most to search for services and products offered by their client. Once they have their clientÂÂs data they begin building brand trust and authority, a high-volume positive reputation, and a large link profile that includes top online news channels.



Unlike most other [Jacksonville SEO companies](https://howetek.com/jacksonville-seo/), Howetek Creative bases their success on how much more business a company does as a result of their proprietary marketing process. They guarantee to get results for their clients.



Although Howetek Creative is based in Jacksonville, FL, they have clients across the United States. They communicate with their clients through email, Skype chat, and phone. Gerry indicated Howetek only meets approximately 5% of their clients in person.



Recent studies indicate businesses will spend more on Internet Marketing and Reputation management in 2017 than they did in 2016. This is because of how easy it is for consumers to locate and learn about businesses online.





In todayÂÂs digital age, small businesses need online exposure to reach the largest percentage of their target audience. Howetek Creative provides SEO and [reputation marketing](https://howetek.com/reputation-marketing/) to do just that.





