7 Tips on How to Become the Best Dog Parent

Got a new pet? Soap.Club shares their very own collection of tips on how new fur parents can ensure the wellness of their pets.

(firmenpresse) - Just adopted a fur baby? Soap.Club shares 7 important tips that every brand new pet owner should do and become the best dog parent ever.



Soap.Club is a locally owned [handmade soap maker](http://soap.club) who also creates [natural dog and cat shampoo](http://soap.club/collections/the-pet-spa), which is called ÂÂThe Pet SpaÂÂ. ÂÂSoap.Club has launched a campaign promoting the use of natural products for pets. The goal is to introduce pet parents to the benefits of using natural products and why it is a safer, better choice for dogs and cats,ÂÂ said Connie Farrar, founder of Soap.Club.



Here are the tips Soap.Club gathered to help new fur parents be the best for their fur babies.



1. Get a Pet ID



Reduce the risk to losing pets by getting a collar and an ID. According to a 2012 APCA survey, 1 in 6 pet parents will lose a dog or cat within a 5 year period. Make it easier for pets to be identified by investing on a collar with ID.



2. Find a Good Veterinarian



Taking care of a pet is not just about getting them to learn new tricks. ItÂÂs also about ensuring their wellbeing. It is the responsibility of pet parents to find a good veterinarian.



3. Pet-proof the Home



Dogs and cats can be curious especially in new environments. Exploring new places through, smelling, licking, eating, jumping or scratching can be a few ways they make sense of their new home. Make sure all the dangerous and valuable stuff are out of the house or out of reach.



4. Pet-proof the Family



When being introduced into a new home, most pets will need some time to adjust to the new attention and surroundings. Take it slow and easy and let them naturally find their place in the family.



5. Train Early



Practicing basic training as soon as possible. This is the key to having a well-behaved dog or cat later on. Check with the animal shelter about local training classes and ask friends and family about trustworthy pet trainers.





For dogs, try practicing simple things like sit, stay, heel, come and down for about five minutes every day and give rewards if done successfully.



6. Establish Exercise Routine



Dogs and cats need regular exercise to stay healthy just like people do. Take long evening walks or do a daily game of fetch or "chase the toy mouseÂÂ. These are the best starting fitness routine for new pets. Make sure to combine it with a well-balanced, nutritious diet to keep pets happy and healthy for years.



7. Buy Quality Pet Products



ÂÂMany commercial products today are found and tested to have dangerous, toxic ingredients in them. Which is why Soap.Club and our sister brand The Pet Spa is very passionate about this campaign. The goal is to spread awareness about the use of chemical products,ÂÂ said Farrar.



Pet parents are advised to read the label on any [dog shampoo](http://a.co/cGNRill), food or treats they are planning to buy for their pets. If there are uncertainties, make sure to consult the vet first.





More information:

http://soap.club



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Soap.Club

http://soap.club

PressRelease by

Soap.Club

Requests:

(813) 990-0935

Date: 12/07/2016 - 06:20

Language: English

News-ID 511268

Character count: 3293

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Soap.Club

Ansprechpartner: Connie Farrar

Stadt: Vaughan

Telefon: (813) 990-0935



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/12/2016



Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease