Local Business Soap.Club shares Cool Holiday Gift Ideas this 2016

Tired of old gifts for Christmas? Here are some cool Holiday gift ideas shared by Soap.Club that's highly affordable and much more meaningful.
(firmenpresse) - CanÂÂt seem to find a good gift idea for friends and family? DonÂÂt stress out. And most importantly, donÂÂt settle for the generic gifts like mugs, picture frames, candle holders, and bookmarks.
Soap.Club, a locally owned company known for their quality [handmade natural soaps](http://soap.club), shares cool ideas for unique gifts this holiday season. ÂÂTimes are changing. There are so many affordable options for the public to choose from and make their gifts more personalized and meaningful,ÂÂ said Connie Farrar, founder of Soap.Club.
Here are a couple of gift ideas that will definitely get old books and picture frames off the list this year.
Baked Goodies
Got no budget? Baked goodies is the answer. Everybody loves a good holiday cookie and since its in a huge batch, itÂÂs super less expensive in costs. Spend the day baking delicious treats for loved ones. Get the apron on and pre-heat the oven!
Vintage Point and Shoot Camera
In a world where everybody has gone digital, a throwback gift would bring back good memories. Hit up the thrift store and snag a bunch of basic point and shoot cameras.
Handmade Natural Soap
The best gift anyone can give their loved ones is the gift of getting pampered and relaxed. For the past years, natural [soap gift sets](http://soap.club/collections/gift-accessories) have been a popular option for both men and women. It has also been a preferred [gift set](http://a.co/7DFW6Gq) giveaway of corporate offices to their employees.
ÂÂThis is Soap.ClubÂÂs favorite time of the year as it is the time when natural soaps are such a hit giveaways. Since natural soaps are generally therapeutic because of ingredients like essential oils, shea butter, coconut oil, etc., people feel generally more relaxed after a long bath with these soaps as compared to commercial ones,ÂÂ said Farrar.
Inside Joke Gag Gift
This is a cool idea if giving gifts to closest friends. Buy the gag gift and get a laugh and some appreciation.
Succulents
Succulents are always a great gift. Pot an inexpensive succulent from a hardware store into a cool, vintage pot from a thrift store.
Gifts for Pets
If unsure of what to give, give something for their pet. Giving gifts to pets does not only save one the guesswork but it is also very much appreciated by fur parents. Get a bandana or a pet toy for their dog or cats.
Personalized Cards
Get in touch with the arts and start crafting personalized greeting cards from scratch! Drive down the arts and crafts store and grab a couple of cardboards, glitters, stickers and gel pens. A quick tutorial on calligraphy will also be beneficial. There are books and online tutorials one can find about these.
It may seem outdated and traditional but handwritten letters and cards are still the sweetest form of greetings. And many people still appreciate it.
ÂÂItÂÂs the thought that always counts. Regardless of how expensive or how cheap that gift is, what matters is that the person remembered and took his time to give back to the ones he loves,ÂÂ said Farrar.
More information:
http://soap.club
Soap.Club
http://soap.club
(813) 990-0935
Date: 12/07/2016 - 06:32
Language: English
News-ID 511270
Character count: 3439
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Soap.Club
Ansprechpartner: Connie Farrar
Stadt: Vaughan
Telefon: (813) 990-0935
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 06/12/2016
Number of hits: 48
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.748
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|32
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|207
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.