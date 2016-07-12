PBS Firearms Launches New Website

PBS Firearms are a specialist branch of PBS International, specialising in the safe and legal transportation of dangerous goods around the world. In response to customer demand, PBS are proud to announce a brand new website, making it easier than ever before for sportsmen to transport their firearms.



Carrying firearms and other dangerous goods by hand is becoming increasingly difficult thanks to legal issues and security barriers at ports and airports. So actually getting abroad for competitions and other sporting events can be tricky. PBS Firearms uses its tried and tested routes and trusted carriers to safely move firearms overseas, avoiding delays.



Transport of Dangerous Goods By Air, Sea Or Road



The company knows that to provide the best service to its customers, it has to offer several different methods of firearm transportation. As a result, PBS Firearms allows customers to ship their items in a manner that suits them.



The firm explains how the process works on its Firearms Logistics website. Take customers who want to transport their firearms and ammunition by air, for instance Getting firearms through airport security would normally be impossible, thanks to layers of security. But with the help of PBS Firearms, it is a lot easier. The company attends the airport with the customer to make sure that they and their cargo can both board the plane. They can do this because they are trusted by many airlines and are already on an approved list, meaning that they can quickly and easily get weapons through airport security apparatus.



The same goes for shipping dangerous goods or taking them through customs. The company is fully qualified in shipping firearms and is integrated with customs, working with export licenses on a daily basis, making it easy for sportsmen to go through security checks without issue.



Licensing



As explained on the firms new website, the company works hard behind the scenes to make the process as easy as possible for its clients. Because the company is registered and approved for both export and import licensing, they can apply for the relevant licenses on behalf of customers. Since there are many different license controls on the import and export of weapons and explosives, as well as different rules in destination countries, the fact that the company is willing to do some of the legwork is actually a welcome relief to many sporting people.



PBS International Approved For Section 5



PBS International was set up in 1996 by the current managing director, Gary Costello. Since then, it has worked hard, through diligent transportation of dangerous goods and a proven track record, to acquire as many transportation permissions for as many kinds of firearms as possible. On the new website, the company points out that it is one of the only private businesses in the world approved for the transportation of section 5, as well as section 1 and section 2 firearms. PBS has a proven track record shipping and arranging paperwork, and uses its vehicles, kitted out to Home Office standards, to transport goods where needed.



You can find out more about the type of goods that the company transports on their website.



Contact:

Gary Costello

Company: PBS Firearms

Address: Charlwood Road, Lowfield Heath, RH11 0PT, UK

Telephone: +44 1293 551140

Email: info@pbs-int.co.uk

Website: http://www.firearms-logistics.com/

