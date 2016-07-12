Soap.Club Introduces Beechwood Soap Dish

Soap.Club, makers of natural handmade soap, introduces a new and improved beechwood soap dish to soap lovers.

(firmenpresse) - Following the success of their first launch, Soap.Club, makers of [natural handmade soap](http://soap.club), introduces a new and improved [beechwood soap dish](http://soap.club/collections/accessories/products/handmade-wooden-soap-dish) to soap lovers. ÂÂThis is another milestone for Soap.Club. The team has heard a lot of positive comments from customers particularly how they loved the wooden soap dish. So, whatÂÂs a better way to give back than actually making it better?ÂÂ said Connie Farrar, founder of Soap.Club.



Soap.ClubÂÂs beautifully handcrafted wood soap dish with a clear non-toxic finish is the perfect self-draining soap tray. ÂÂThe number one problem of soap lovers is how they can increase the shelf life of their soap. With regular soap dishes, the dents and spaces are not deep enough that water just collects in the dish leaving it melted and unusable,ÂÂ said Farrar.



The new [beechwood soap dish](http://a.co/3OzRU2b) is said to increase the shelf life of the soap bar as it is designed with a large slatted surface. It is non-toxic, odor free and non-yellowing with zero VOC. ÂÂIt is the perfect non-toxic alternative to polyurethane,ÂÂ said Farrar.



Soap.Club is a purveyor of premium quality handmade artisan soaps. The team are said to use the purest natural and organic ingredients to create vitamin-rich, moisturizing products that stimulate the senses. The soap is handcrafted in small batches, individually cut, inspected and packaged for freshness on the day of shipment.



They take pride in using cold process soap technique which is one of the best traditional ways to create soap. ÂÂCold Process soap making is the act of mixing fixed oils. For Soap.Club, we commonly use Olive oil, Coconut oil, and Palm oil. That is mixed with an alkali like Sodium Hydroxide or Lye. The result is a chemical process called saponification, where the composition of the oils change with the help of the lye to create a bar of soap,ÂÂ said Farrar.





Since made purely of natural ingredients, cold processed soaps are highly hypoallergenic and safe to use even on the most sensitive skins or for those who are currently suffering from skin conditions. Natural soaps are also great moisturizers since it contains natural oils and butters. It also lathers up easily and leaves a creamy feel on the skin.



It is said that cold processed soaps are better to use on the skin compared to other natural soaps. Unlike in hot processed soaps, cold processed soap making technique preserves the benefits of the natural ingredients. ÂÂIn hot process, the benefits of olive oil or shea butter can be lost through the heating process. This is completely not the case in cold process,ÂÂ said Farrar.



However, the company takes pride in their intensive scent. Soap.Club uses all-natural essential oils like lavender and jasmine, chocolate and apple, and other scents to give their products that luxurious, aromatic, and therapeutic scent.



According to Farrar, the company aims to promote therapeutic baths, relieve stress, and get users of Soap.Club products rejuvenated after every use. Their especially designed soap recipes are focused on providing customers the best bath experience.



Soap.Club is currently available on Amazon and on their website. Customers are free to subscribe to their exclusive monthly club or they can opt to make single purchase.





